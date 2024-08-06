Boeing reported a net loss of $1.4 billion in the April to June period, compared to a loss of $149 million in the same quarter last year. AFP
Boeing reported a net loss of $1.4 billion in the April to June period, compared to a loss of $149 million in the same quarter last year. AFP

Business

Aviation

Boeing to introduce design modifications to avert future door panel blowout incidents

National Transportation Safety Board commences two-day hearing to investigate loss of a large door plug on a 737 Max 9 aircraft in January

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

06 August, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In