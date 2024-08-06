Boeing reported a net loss of $1.4 billion in the April to June period, compared to a loss of $149 million in the same quarter last year. AFP
Boeing to introduce design modifications to avert future door panel blowout incidents
National Transportation Safety Board commences two-day hearing to investigate loss of a large door plug on a 737 Max 9 aircraft in January