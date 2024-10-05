UAE air passenger traffic rises to nearly 98 million in first eight months of 2024

UAE airports have welcomed about 97.9 million passengers in the first eight months of 2024, underlining the continued role of aviation in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/10/03/uae-non-oil-output-growth-expands-at-lowest-rate-in-three-years-sp-global-data-shows/" target="_blank">the Emirates' economy</a>, the sector's regulator has said. The country's 10 airports, eight of which are international hubs, saw <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/09/30/dubai-airport-raises-annual-forecast-to-93-million-passengers-in-2024/" target="_blank">passenger traffic</a> rise 12.6 per cent annually up to August, the General Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement on Saturday, which is also UAE Civil Aviation Day. The UAE's airlines – Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi – operated 4,807 weekly flights to several destinations around the world, it said. The GCAA did not provide estimated figures for the full year. The country is home to Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world's busiest by passenger traffic, and Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, set to be the world's largest when fully operational. "The UAE's civil aviation sector leads numerous global competitiveness indicators, surpassing many developed nations. The country boasts six national carriers renowned for luxury, quality, security and safety," the GCAA said. Throughout the decades, aviation has steadily contributed to the economy of the UAE, whose key industries include tourism and hospitality: at present, aviation contributes up to 13.3 per cent of gross domestic product, from less than 1 per cent in 1971, when the country was founded, government data shows. "This sector today serves as a fundamental pillar of national economic growth and enhances its competitiveness regionally and internationally. Additionally, this vital sector has played a key role in establishing the UAE as a bridge for connecting with global markets," Abdullah bin Touq, Minister of Economy and chairman of the GCAA's board of directors, said in the statement. The UAE is a major trade, tourism and business centre in the Middle East. Dubai alone attracted a record 17.1 million international overnight visitors in 2023, according to July data from the Department of Economy and Tourism. The country's central bank expects the Gulf country's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/09/09/uaes-economy-grows-34-in-q1-on-non-oil-sector-boost/" target="_blank">economy</a> to expand by 4 per cent this year, an increase from its estimate in June of 3.9 per cent, on the back of a boost from its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/08/25/uaes-first-half-non-oil-foreign-trade-hits-record-381bn-on-growing-cepa-deals/" target="_blank">non-oil sector</a> from property to tourism. International visitors to the UAE will spend an estimated $52.2 billion in the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/05/21/uae-leads-mena-region-and-ranks-among-top-20-on-wef-travel-and-tourism-index/" target="_blank"> country</a> this year, up 9.4 per cent annually, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/09/06/international-visitor-spending-in-uae-to-exceed-52bn-this-year-wttc-says/" target="_blank">the World Travel and Tourism Council said last month</a>. The UAE's air transport market is projected to grow by about 170 per cent over the next 20 years, which would result in the addition of 101 million passenger flights by 2037, estimates from the International Air Transport Association have shown. This growth will also support the national economy by contributing approximately $127.7 billion, in addition to creating 1.4 million jobs, the Canada-based aviation body said. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/09/30/dubai-airport-raises-annual-forecast-to-93-million-passengers-in-2024/" target="_blank">Dubai Airports, in particular, last week raised its annual forecast</a> for DXB to 93 million passengers in 2024, up from an earlier forecast of 91.8 million, despite heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. “The aviation sector in the UAE is a vital artery connecting us to the world, with Dubai International Airport standing as a global model for growth and quality," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chief executive of Emirates Airline. "Through our partnerships with global airlines, we strive to enhance air connectivity between the UAE and countries around the world ... we remain committed to delivering excellence to ensure the UAE's continued role as a global hub for civil aviation." Passenger traffic at Abu Dhabi's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/02/09/abu-dhabi-international-airport-changes-name-to-zayed-international-airport/" target="_blank">Zayed International Airport</a>, meanwhile, rose 33.8 per cent year-on-year to 13.7 million in the first half of 2024, exceeding expectations as it attracted new airlines and expanded its destination network, its operator Abu Dhabi Airports said in July. The Abu Dhabi hub, which is home to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/03/06/etihad-preparing-to-be-ipo-ready-and-expects-to-beat-2023-profit-this-year-ceo-says/" target="_blank">Etihad Airways</a>, handled 13.7 million passengers in the January to June period of this year, state-owned operator Abu Dhabi Airports said. Passenger traffic across Abu Dhabi's five airports collectively increased by 33.5 per cent annually in the first half of the year to 13.9 million passengers, it added. "The developments witnessed in the civil aviation sector in the UAE not only enhance the travel experience, but also contribute to driving the national economy. We understand what businesses need to thrive and we are committed to continuing to empower Abu Dhabi as a hub for air transport in the region," said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport.