UAE air passenger traffic rises to nearly 98 million in first eight months of 2024

Dubai Airports had raised its annual forecast for Dubai International Airport to 93 million passengers in 2024, up from an earlier forecast of 91.8 million, despite heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Pawan Singh / The National

Dubai Airports had raised its annual forecast for Dubai International Airport to 93 million passengers in 2024, up from an earlier forecast of 91.8 million, despite heightened geopolitical tensions in Show more