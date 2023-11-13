Dubai Airshow: Turkey's SunExpress places firm order for 45 Boeing 737 Max jets

Airline also signs agreement for options and purchase rights for another 45 jets

SunExpress is a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Germany's Lufthansa. EPA

Deena Kamel
Alvin R Cabral
Nov 13, 2023
Turkey's SunExpress has placed a firm order for 45 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, with options and purchase rights for an additional 45 jets, as it seeks to boost capacity to meet growing air travel demand in its key markets.

The order for the 45 planes, the Antalya-based airline's largest to date, comprises 28 Max 8s and 17 Max 10s, the companies said in a press briefing at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

The order will more than double the airline's current fleet of 66 aircraft in the next 10 years, said Max Kownatzki, chief executive of SunExpress.

SunExpress is a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Germany's Lufthansa.

Updated: November 13, 2023, 9:10 AM
AirlinesTurkeyBoeingDubai Airshow
