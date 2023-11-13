Dubai Airshow: Riyadh Air to announce narrow-body order in 'the coming weeks', CEO says

Saudi Arabia's start-up airline Riyadh Air is set to place an order for narrow-body aircraft in the next few weeks, its chief executive said.

The airline will not be making the single-aisle jets order at the Dubai Airshow, which started on Monday, Riyadh Air boss Tony Douglas told The National.

“We have concluded the campaign to select narrowbodies and within the coming weeks we will announce our winner and we're very excited about that, it's on track,” he said at Riyadh Air's pavilion at the air show in Dubai World Central.

Riyadh Air placed its first aircraft order in March when it signed an agreement for 39 Boeing 787 wide-body planes, with options for 33 more, to handle long-haul flights.

“By the end of this year, you will see Riyadh Air has made two very large orders within its first nine months and it will give an indication of the fleet size that will take us to connecting 110 cities by 2030,” Mr Douglas said.

Riyadh Air is building its fleet of aircraft to connect the Saudi capital with more than 100 destinations by the end of the decade after it starts operations in early 2025.

The new narrow-body order will be “sizeable”, Mr Douglas said, declining to reveal the number of aircraft.

“We need a lot of them and we need them quick,” he said.

Technical performance, commercial considerations and slot availability with the plane manufacturers are among the main factors under consideration when making the order, he said.

“When you see the number that we actually release, it will confirm the scale of ambition that Riyadh Air has,” Mr Douglas said.

Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Air plans new orders ahead of 2025 take-off

Riyadh Air brand is the “biggest airline start-up story” in commercial aviation in the region since Qatar Airways in terms of scale and “both manufacturers [Airbus and Boeing] will do anything in order for them to secure this because it is a long-term bet”, he said, when asked if the long backlog at Airbus for narrow-body aircraft was a deterrent in the airline's selection process.

“Conventional logic is not as applicable if you're taking a long-term view as an OEM [original equipment manufacturer] because we're not just adding a few extra orders to an existing fleet,” he said.

The new narrow-body order will be announced “at a venue and at a point where we're very happy that it will have maximum impact for us because we are brand-building, this is the launch of a brand, so everything we do is deliberately designed to make sure that it does contribute maximum benefit to us in that way”, Mr Douglas said.