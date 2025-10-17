Dubai airport's AI use boosts flight punctuality and speeds up turnarounds

Dubai airport's increasing use of artificial intelligence has led to more flights on time, faster turnarounds and resulted in direct revenue potential of $300,000 a day at the world's busiest international hub.

DXB, which handles 1,400 flights daily, has recorded a 95 per cent on-time performance for flights after adopting AI systems, compared to about 80 per cent previously, said Bashar Dbissi, senior manager of airfield systems at Dubai Airports.

He said the higher efficiency had been achieved "by implementing AI in different touch points including passenger-processing systems, baggage processing and aircraft-handling systems," he told The National.

The use of AI and cameras to monitor ground-handling has resulted in an average reduction of five minutes per flight turnaround, or 45,000 hours annually, Mr Dbissi added.

AI projects have also helped the land-constrained airport address capacity limitations, increasing revenue by handling more aircraft and offering better passenger experience as planes depart on time.

"It gives more passenger satisfaction because if you depart on time, I generate more money and you're happy," he said. "By implementing these initiatives we can squeeze in another 35 to 42 flights per day ... so we're talking about thousands of passengers that can be squeezed into the existing capacity per day."

This results in increased direct revenue potential for the airport of about $300,000 daily, it is estimated.

Increased capacity to add more flights also gives airlines more choice and potential additional revenue, Mr Dbissi said. "We were hitting limiting on our capacity and these limits were obstacles in the way of Emirates and flydubai to accommodate their new aircraft," he said.

"We gave them the capacity to fast-track the delivery of their aircraft and fast-track new segments," he said. "We gave them, let's say, a playground to start utilising their new equipment in DXB rather than waiting for DWC," he said, referring to the terminal that will be completed in 2032 at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths on vision, ambition and the future of aviation 32:00

Faster passenger processing

The airport is using advanced technology to funnel more passengers through the security and immigration checkpoints more quickly.

The so-called Red Carpet initiative allows eligible passengers to complete departure procedures within seconds and without documents. The newly introduced service has been developed by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai in partnership with Dubai Airports.

"Today it is processing about 20 per cent of the total passengers in business class and they are planning to escalate that to 80 per cent and then after that, they will roll it out to economy-class passengers," Mr Dbissi said.

The idea is to tackle all bottlenecks, from aircraft turnaround to baggage optimisation to passenger processing.

"To have a seamless journey, we need to [work on] every single touch point, from the time you come by taxi until the time you board the plane," he said. "We are working on every single touch point to make the flow faster. If you flow faster, I can process faster, I can take-off faster."

DXB is expected to handle 95.3 million passengers by the end of the year and reach the 100 million mark in the next 18 months, Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, said this month.

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

RESULTS Time; race; prize; distance 4pm: Maiden; (D) Dh150,000; 1,200m

Winner: General Line, Xavier Ziani (jockey), Omar Daraj (trainer) 4.35pm: Maiden (T); Dh150,000; 1,600m

Winner: Travis County, Adrie de Vries, Ismail Mohammed 5.10pm: Handicap (D); Dh175,000; 1,200m

Winner: Scrutineer, Tadhg O’Shea, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 5.45pm: Maiden (D); Dh150,000; 1,600m

Winner: Yulong Warrior, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 6.20pm: Maiden (D); Dh150,000; 1,600m

Winner: Ejaaby, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 6.55pm: Handicap (D); Dh160,000; 1,600m

Winner: Storyboard, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.30pm: Handicap (D); Dh150,000; 2,200m

Winner: Grand Dauphin, Gerald Mosse, Ahmed Al Shemaili 8.05pm: Handicap (T); Dh190,000; 1,800m

Winner: Good Trip, Tadhg O’Shea, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WonderTree%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20April%202016%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Muhammad%20Waqas%20and%20Muhammad%20Usman%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karachi%2C%20Pakistan%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%2C%20and%20Delaware%2C%20US%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Special%20education%2C%20education%20technology%2C%20assistive%20technology%2C%20augmented%20reality%3Cbr%3EN%3Cstrong%3Eumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGrowth%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Grants%20from%20the%20Lego%20Foundation%2C%20UAE's%20Anjal%20Z%2C%20Unicef%2C%20Pakistan's%20Ignite%20National%20Technology%20Fund%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ticket prices Golden circle - Dh995

Floor Standing - Dh495

Lower Bowl Platinum - Dh95

Lower Bowl premium - Dh795

Lower Bowl Plus - Dh695

Lower Bowl Standard- Dh595

Upper Bowl Premium - Dh395

Upper Bowl standard - Dh295

The biog Name: James Mullan Nationality: Irish Family: Wife, Pom; and daughters Kate, 18, and Ciara, 13, who attend Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS) Favourite book or author: “That’s a really difficult question. I’m a big fan of Donna Tartt, The Secret History. I’d recommend that, go and have a read of that.” Dream: “It would be to continue to have fun and to work with really interesting people, which I have been very fortunate to do for a lot of my life. I just enjoy working with very smart, fun people.”

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

Saudi Cup race day Schedule in UAE time 5pm: Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Cup (Turf), 5.35pm: 1351 Cup (T), 6.10pm: Longines Turf Handicap (T), 6.45pm: Obaiya Arabian Classic for Purebred Arabians (Dirt), 7.30pm: Jockey Club Handicap (D), 8.10pm: Samba Saudi Derby (D), 8.50pm: Saudia Sprint (D), 9.40pm: Saudi Cup (D)

Fighter profiles Gabrieli Pessanha (Brazil) Reigning Abu Dhabi World Pro champion in the 95kg division, virtually unbeatable in her weight class. Known for her pressure game but also dangerous with her back on the mat. Nathiely de Jesus, 23, (Brazil) Two-time World Pro champion renowned for her aggressive game. She is tall and most feared by her opponents for both her triangles and arm-bar attacks. Thamara Ferreira, 24, (Brazil) Since her brown belt days, Ferreira has been dominating the 70kg, in both the World Pro and the Grand Slams. With a very aggressive game. Samantha Cook, 32, (Britain) One of the biggest talents coming out of Europe in recent times. She is known for a highly technical game and bringing her A game to the table as always. Kendall Reusing, 22, (USA) Another young gun ready to explode in the big leagues. The Californian resident is a powerhouse in the -95kg division. Her duels with Pessanha have been highlights in the Grand Slams. Martina Gramenius, 32, (Sweden) Already a two-time Grand Slam champion in the current season. Gramenius won golds in the 70kg, in both in Moscow and Tokyo, to earn a spot in the inaugural Queen of Mats.

RESULTS Bantamweight: Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) beat Hamza Bougamza (MAR) Catchweight 67kg: Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) beat Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) beat Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg: Mosatafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) beat Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78KG: Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight: Sallah-Eddine Dekhissi (MAR) beat Abdel Enam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg: Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) beat Rachid Hazoume (MAR) Lightweight: Mohammed Yahya (UAE) beat Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg: Souhil Tahiri (ALG) beat Omar Hussein (PAL) Middleweight: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%20turbo%204-cyl%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E298hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E452Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETowing%20capacity%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.4-tonne%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPayload%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4WD%20%E2%80%93%20776kg%3B%20Rear-wheel%20drive%20819kg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrice%3A%20Dh138%2C945%20(XLT)%20Dh193%2C095%20(Wildtrak)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDelivery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20from%20August%3C%2Fp%3E%0A