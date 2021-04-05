10 things to do at Sharjah Heritage Days: performances, historical experiences and food to try

Sharjah Heritage Days is now in the final week of its programme. The cultural festival welcomed more than 63,000 visitors in the two weeks since it began on March 20.

Bringing together the traditions and customs of 29 countries, the event, taking place at the creekside Heart of Sharjah, offers a globetrotting adventure for anyone looking to satisfy feelings of wanderlust.

If you have yet to make it to the event, you still have time before it wraps up on Saturday, April 10.

There’s plenty to do in terms of activities and performances. But to make things easier, here's a round-up of some of the most exciting things to do at Sharjah Heritage Days.

Try your hand at Al Damah

Where: Al Damah Pavilion

Al Damah is a chess-like board game and a regional favourite. Learn how to defeat your opponent by removing all their hatba (wooden pieces) from the board to get sheikh points. Easy to learn in a matter of minutes, the game is also quick – all you need is about 15 minutes to half an hour (if playing for the first time) to get the hang of it.

Eat delicious Omani halwa

Where: Al Omani Sweet Factory stall

You're not only savouring the gelatinous sweet but also getting a slice of Omani history at the halwa stall, as the recipe has not changed since 1961.

Try the traditional black and yellow varieties topped with figs, olives and nuts.

Among the must-try dishes is the Omani halwa, made in a large steaming pot with almonds, farina, caramelised sugar, rose water, saffron and cardamom. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Get spooked

Where: Horror House opposite the Main Stage

The Horror House takes guests on a family-friendly spooky tour through a traditional palm frond house "inhabited" by djinns, ghouls and other macabre characters famous in Emirati folktales such as Umm Al Duwais, Baba Daryah and Abu Salasel.

Enjoy live folk dances

Where: Main Stage, Community Theatre and various locations around the venue

Belarusian dancers Anastasiya and Natallia are part of the 76-year-old Kryzhachok Dance Ensemble. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The festival is a feast for the senses in more ways than one. Watch folk dances and performances from countries such as Belarus, Tajikistan, Syria, Spain, Kazakhstan, India, Montenegro and others. With their colourful costumes and energetic moves, they make for the perfect entertainment as well as a mini culture and history lesson.

Watch traditional Emirati crafts in action

Where: throughout the venue

The main idea of visiting the festival is to get an insight into the traditional Emirati way of life and culture.

A lady creates baskets and plates using palm leaves at the Heart of Sharjah for Sharjah Heritage Days. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Try your hand at making traditional Emirati pottery from Ras Al Khaimah at the Pottery in the UAE exhibition. At the Heritage Crafts Village, you can see biryani being cooked for hours, Emirati women making their own perfumes and kohl, and more.

Pose with a falcon

Where: near Sharjah Sports Council pavilion

No UAE festival is complete without an appearance from the country's national bird. Take souvenir photos with the falcon on your arm and also learn about the 4,000-year history of falconry as practised by the Bedouins in the Arabian Peninsula.

Watch a weapon smith at work

Where: Kazakhstan Pavilion

Had enough of battle royale video games and virtual war games? Watch a real weapons master from Kazakhstan at work as he fashions swords, clubs, shields, axes, spears and more, which showcase the country's famous military history.

Go down memory lane

Where: Districts and Villages Authority Pavilion

Nothing brings nostalgia to the fore more than collectibles and household items that now look like museum pieces. At Emirati collector Saeed Ahmad Al Kashri's recreated Areesh "home", you can check out decades-old transistors and TV sets, record players, rotary dial phones, old notebooks, currency notes, vintage soda bottles, kitchen and lifestyle curiosities that will be familiar to UAE citizens and residents who recall the latter decades of the 20th century.

Treat your children to a games night

Where: Main Stage and Children’s Village Pavilion

People arrive at the Heart of Sharjah for Sharjah Heritage Days, which will take place until April 10. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Wondering where to take your children this weekend? Look no further than the children's competitions at the festival to entertain and challenge them with prizes. In addition, the Children's Village pavilion offers a number of games and activities for them to learn and play.

Spot the roaming Syrian juice seller

Where: various locations around the venue

Berry juice is offered by Khamis Altoubi at the Heart of Sharjah for Sharjah Heritage Days. Chris Whiteoak / The National

You can make a game out of this: find the man dressed in a traditional outfit, red hat and carrying a large copper briyak that pours out sham berry juice to visitors to quench their thirst, offering a touch of Arab hospitality to one and all.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

RESULTS Mumbai Indians 181-4 (20 ovs)

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The Lowdown Us Director: Jordan Peele Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseqph, Evan Alex and Elisabeth Moss Rating: 4/5

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Concrete and Gold

Concrete and Gold

Concrete and Gold

Concrete and Gold

Concrete and Gold

Concrete and Gold

Concrete and Gold

Concrete and Gold

Concrete and Gold

Concrete and Gold

Concrete and Gold

Concrete and Gold

Concrete and Gold

Concrete and Gold

Concrete and Gold

Concrete and Gold

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

