'Ramy' season three: where to watch it in the Middle East

The third season of Ramy Youssef's acclaimed Hulu comedy-drama, Ramy, has just released in the Middle East. The show follows the trials and tribulations of a first-generation Egyptian-American and his family, as they attempt to navigate the complexities of a diverse and politically divided New Jersey neighbourhood.

After a more than a two-year wait, Ramy returns with a fresh perspective, placing tumultuous multigenerational and multicultural relationships under the microscope, to both emotional and comedic effect.

Warning: spoilers for the first two seasons of Ramy lie ahead.

What is Ramy about?

The show centres on Ramy Hassan (Youssef), who finds himself torn between the spiritual path of his Muslim community and the material concerns of his modern day millennial life in New York City. At the end of season two, the protagonist gets married, but confesses his infidelity on his wedding night and ends up alone.

The events of season three are set a year later, with Youssef in a precarious position, hoping to branch out from his uncle's jewellery business, while owing $100,000 for breaching his marriage commitments. To make matters worse, having blown a small fortune on a dubious real estate deal in Egypt, his parents are at risk of losing their home.

The second season of 'Ramy' featured Mahershala Ali as Ramy's religious adviser, Sheikh Ali Malik. Photo: Hulu

In a previous interview with The National, Youssef said: “We’re going to see a different side of Ramy and the family that we’ve never seen before."

He added: “The next year of Ramy and his family’s life is going to have its own kind of feeling. In the first two seasons, we’ve seen a lot of characters in their private moments. We’d like to see more of the family together and more of the characters together. We’re really leaning into our ensemble but also seeing them in different ways.”

Who stars in the show?

Ramy stars Egyptian-American actor and comedian, Ramy Youssef — who also serves as the show's co-creator, co-writer, show runner, executive producer and occasional director.

Youssef is also co-creator of Netflix's Mo, starring Mo Amer as the first Palestinian lead on American television. Amer also appears in Ramy, as the titular character's cousin.

Ramy also features Amr Waked, of Syriana and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, as Ramy's father, Farouk, Hiam Abass (Blade Runner 2049) as his chain-smoking mother Maysa and May Calamawy (Moon Knight) as law student sister, Dena. This season, Bella Hadid notably makes her acting debut as Lena, the girlfriend of Ramy's best friend, Steve (Steve Way).

What are people saying about it?

Writing for The National, Gregory Wakeman said Ramy hit its stride with the third season: "Sure, Youssef has always had an unerring talent for making Ramy a universal story that’s also authentic to his experiences. But there’s an artistry, emotion and confidence to its return that feels different to the show’s previous outings."

The New York Times said season three was "somewhow deeper, more fraught and more beautiful than the previous two".

Meanwhile, reserving particular praise for Bella Hadid's performance, Vanity Fair said: "These are, without question, very dark times for the Hassan family, but that makes their moments of clarity all the more beautiful."

Where can I watch it in the Middle East?

Middle East audiences can watch all three seasons of Ramy on OSN+. The first two seasons are also available for streaming on StarzPlay.

