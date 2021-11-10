Comedian Mo Amer signs two-project deal with Netflix including a show with Ramy Youssef

Two new projects from Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer will be released on Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

The first is a stand-up special titled Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas, which will be premiering on November 30. An untitled scripted comedy series, produced in collaboration with Ramy’s Ramy Youssef, is also in the works but a release date has yet to be announced.

Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas marks Amer’s second comedy special on Netflix after Vagabond in 2018. The special is drawn from Amer’s lived experiences as a Palestinian refugee growing up in Houston.

Born in Kuwait, the comedian fled to the US with his family in 1990, before finally obtaining US citizenship in 2009.

Mo Amer's 2018 Netflix comedy special 'Mo Amer: The Vagabond'. Photo: Netflix

The hour-long set will explore everything from pandemic politics to the stock market and the spread of Arab culture in the West, including shisha, hummus and the proliferation of bidets.

An encore will explore what it means to have two homes with no land, while calling for greater civility and neighbourliness in a divided world.

The unscripted Netflix comedy series explores Amer’s experiences of living between two cultures from a different vantage point. The series will revolve around his alter-ego, Mo Najjar, who, along with his resilient and spiritual mother, sister and older brother, flee to Houston. It will follow Mo as he learns to adapt to his new world.

The comedy is created and executive produced by Amer and Youssef, who have previously worked together on the series Ramy. It stars Amer, Narcos: Mexico actor Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bseiso, Limetown actor Omar Elba and rapper Tobe Nwigwe.

Amer will also be appearing opposite Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan in the 2022 superhero film Black Adam, which is a spin-off of 2019’s Shazam! and based on the DC Comics anti-hero.