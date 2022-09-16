'Ramy' season three trailer offers first glimpse of Bella Hadid in acting debut

Bella Hadid will make her acting debut in the third season of Golden Globe-winning show Ramy — and fans have been given a first glimpse.

The trailer for the third season of the Hulu comedy series was released on Wednesday, revisiting the titular character, played by Ramy Youssef, as he continues his spiritual journey through the world.

The show centres on Ramy feeling caught between his Muslim community and his modern day millennial life in New York City.

American supermodel Hadid, 25, whose parents are Palestinian and Dutch, landed a recurring role in season three. She will play Lena, the girlfriend of Steve Way, although little else is known about her character’s storyline yet.

Season three will also star Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy, who previously starred in Marvel TV show Moon Knight.

In an interview with The National last year, Youssef said this season would focus more on character development.

“We have such a great writing team and we just kind of push it to places that you can really only go with a curious and thoughtful group,” he said. “They’re hard to go to alone. This show is not as special as it is without the team that writes it with me.”

And in a recent interview with GQ alongside Hadid, he said: “It’s probably one of the weirdest scripts we’ve ever written — and that says a lot.”

The third season, consisting of 10 episodes, is set to be released on Hulu on September 30. In the UAE, it will stream on OSN+.