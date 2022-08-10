Fans praise Mo Amer's new Netflix series as 'major moment' for Palestinian representation

The absurdities of the US immigration process are the focus of a new Netflix show by Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer.

The eight-episode series, titled Mo, will be released on August 24.

The dramedy is based on Amer’s life as a Palestinian descendent growing up in Houston, Texas. It is inspired by his experiences hustling to support his family while waiting for news on his asylum request.

Born in Kuwait, Amer fled to the US with his family in 1990, before finally obtaining US citizenship in 2009.

The semi-autobiographical series tells the story of Mo Najjar, played by Amer, who Netflix describes as “a man who’s learning to adapt to his new world as he embarks on the path to US citizenship”.

The show’s trailer, which was released on Tuesday, shows Najjar selling watches and other merchandise from the back of his car to support his family. The two-minute clip is replete with comedic moments stemming from the clash of cultures, including a scene where a store assistant offers Najjar chocolate hummus, to which Amer replies: “You just insulted my grandmother.”

It also portrays the problems asylum seekers face, including scenes with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Even ahead of its release, the series is being praised online as a “major moment for Palestinian representation”.

Twitter user Tariq Raouf wrote: "I'm not sure many people grasp how big a deal it is that @realmoamer is getting his own scripted comedy about a fictionalized version of his life as a Palestinian refugee, ON NETFLIX.

"This is a major moment for Palestinian representation, and it needs to be talked about."

“Najjar is trying to reconcile his two cultures and three languages, all while navigating the complicated and seemingly never-ending immigration process,” reads the Netflix description. “He loves his family and tries to provide for them — even if they don’t like how he does it.”

Mo also stars Daughters of Abdulrahman actress Farah Bseiso, Limetown actor Omar Elba, Narcos: Mexico actress Teresa Ruiz and rapper Tobe Nwigwe.

Amer also serves as executive producer in the series, along with his Ramy co-star Ramy Youssef.

Mo follows the release of two Netflix stand-up specials by Amer, including Mo Amer: The Vagabond and Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas.

Amer will appear opposite Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan in Black Adam, a spin-off of Shazam! (2019) based on the DC Comics anti-hero, which is due for release in October.