*GTA 6* generated $3.79 billion in sales within its first 24 hours, making it the biggest entertainment launch in history.

Saudi Arabia lifted its long-standing ban on the *Grand Theft Auto* franchise in 2025, allowing the latest instalment to be sold with a 21+ rating.

Despite carrying an adult-only rating, regulators warn age classifications alone are insufficient to prevent children accessing the game on digital platforms.

Jordan's Telecommunications Regulatory Commission is working to ban *Grand Theft Auto VI* over child safety concerns, including risks from in-game voice and text chats.

Jordan is moving to ban Grand Theft Auto VI, the blockbuster video game that has shattered global entertainment sales records, over growing concerns about its potential impact on children and teenagers.

The country's Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) is working with relevant authorities to introduce an official ban following public calls for tighter controls on the game, according to Roya News.

TRC chairwoman Lara Al-Khatib told the Jordanian broadcaster that the decision was being considered in response to concerns raised by members of the public about protecting younger players from inappropriate content and potentially harmful online interactions.

She said modern video games had evolved beyond traditional entertainment into interactive digital environments where players could communicate with strangers through voice and text chats.

Such features could expose children to behavioural and security risks, including inappropriate interactions with other players, she warned.

Although GTA 6 carries an adult-only rating, Al-Khatib said age classifications alone were insufficient to prevent children from accessing games through digital platforms.

The regulator is developing an integrated monitoring and blocking system to enforce the proposed restrictions, while also urging parents to supervise their children's gaming activities.

The ban has not yet been formally implemented.

Is GTA 6 banned elsewhere in the Middle East?

A gamer plays GTA 6 on the day of its release, at a gaming cafe in New Delhi. Reuters Show caption: A gamer plays GTA 6 on the day of its release, at a gaming c…

Jordan's move comes as several countries in the region have taken their own approach to regulating the hugely popular franchise, which has long attracted controversy over its depictions of violence, crime, drug use and sexual content.

In Saudi Arabia, the Grand Theft Auto series was banned for years before authorities lifted restrictions in 2025, allowing the latest instalment to be legally released in the kingdom with a 21+ age rating.

The decision reflects the country's growing investment in gaming and entertainment, with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund holding a stake worth more than $2 billion in Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of developer Rockstar Games, according to Reuters.

UAE issues warning over drug-related content

In the UAE, GTA 6 has been released with a 21+ age classification, the highest rating issued by the National Media Authority.

However, authorities have urged parents to remain vigilant about its adult themes, particularly the portrayal of drug use and trafficking.

The National Drug Enforcement Authority warned that the game's depiction of illegal substances and criminal activities could have a negative influence on younger players.

People pass giant billboards advertising GTA 6 in Melbourne. AFP Show caption: People pass giant billboards advertising GTA 6 in Melbourne.…

“Protecting our children from the dangers of drugs is a shared responsibility,” the authority said.

“It starts with awareness and parental supervision. Your children: befriend them, keep an eye on them, keep them occupied.”

GTA 6 breaks entertainment sales records

GTA 6 has enjoyed a massive commercial debut, generating $3.79 billion in sales within its first 24 hours following its November 19 release, according to Reuters.

Rockstar Games, the developer, said the title sold 32.5 million units before release, making it the biggest entertainment launch in history.

First-day revenue was nearly five times the estimated $800 million generated by its predecessor, GTA 5, when it launched in 2013.

It also surpassed the $2.94 billion worldwide box-office earnings of Avengers: Endgame, one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Set in the fictional Vice City, inspired by Miami, GTA 6 follows criminal duo Lucia and Jason as they navigate a world of robberies, drug trafficking and organised crime.

The game arrived after more than 13 years of anticipation, with fans around the world taking time off work and attending launch events to celebrate its release.