The most anticipated video game of a generation, GTA 6, has no disc for offline play and no official way to buy it in Iran. Yet gamers pay for it on the grey market, hoping missiles don't start flying and the government doesn't cut the internet again before they can download it.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the first new game in the popular franchise in 13 years, and the latest entry ranks as the third-best-selling video game of all time. The $80 game had already sold millions in pre-orders before its Thursday release.

Amin, a 31-year-old lifelong gamer, had cut back on all spending this year as runaway inflation and a sinking currency squeezed Iranians’ purchasing power following the start of the war with the US and Israel in February.

“This game has a particular value to me. I’ve waited such a long time for it and really have to experience it,” said the translator, who gave only his first name because of the risks of speaking to the media from Iran. “I would’ve even spent my savings on it if I had to,” he added. He bought the game from an unofficial seller on Telegram.

The Iranian government cut internet access in the conflict’s early days and only restored access months later.

Having lived through that blackout, Amin had feared that he would not be able to experience GTA 6 alongside the rest of the world if the conflict escalated again. While major combat ended over the summer, the Iran-US war is still an unsettled standoff with the possibility of renewed attacks on Iranians’ minds.

“Foreigners joke online that we’ve waited so long for the game that there might even be a nuclear war and it will never come out. The joke is a real fear for a lot of Iranians,” Amin said.

Buying games in Iran can be a gruelling task. The first layer of difficulty is that, due to international sanctions, video game companies have no official presence in the country. Hence, purchasing games legally is only possible by using foreign gift cards. But that is often costly, as the official minimum monthly wage is less than $80 and keeps dwindling because of a weakening currency.

The crafty solution sold on the grey market is “shared accounts”. That is, someone with access to a foreign credit card buys a game in another region and sells access to that account below the official price to at least three other gamers in Iran, recouping costs and earning even more on subsequent sales to the next group.

Amin, for instance, paid around $30 to a Telegram channel for a shared account that he can only play online with. He said he would have bought the legal $80 version if he could afford it, adding that the more expensive options could have ensured offline play. But for now, he is risking breaking the terms of service on his PlayStation 5 and even being scammed due to the grey market’s unofficial nature.

‘Uncertain future’

According to Mehdi Yahyanejad, a US-based digital rights activist, there is essentially no recourse if someone is defrauded by those advertising games, subscriptions and account registrations on social media, making this a “serious issue” for gamers in Iran. “Buyers have no reliable way to check who they're paying. Someone sends money for a game or subscription, and the seller stops responding,” he explained.

The next hurdle is the internet. Fears of another blackout aside, Iranians need a rotation of VPNs and other premium solutions to connect to the government-blocked global web and gaming services. Even when a connection is established, it is always shaky and slow, according to several gamers.

“We might as well give up on gaming. You play for some relief from this negative news [but it’s] just constant disconnects and high latency,” said one gamer in an online interview that needed several VPN switches to continue.

A woman sells luggage on a Tehran street as Iranians navigate rising inflation and a falling currency. AFP Show caption: A woman sells luggage on a Tehran street as Iranians navigat…

According to Mr Yahyanejad, Iranians’ internet access has become even less reliable during the war due to damage to mobile service towers, while prices have recently risen up to 40 per cent. “Having to deal with this every day makes people angry, especially when so many of these obstacles come from government restrictions.”

The frustration was palpable in a YouTube video in which two Iran-based video game journalists and content creators discussed the country’s “uncertain future” for gamers before GTA 6's launch.

“People want to [play something] they’ve waited years for, endured two wars and [many] major protests,” said Omid Sedigh-Imani in the video. But “in order to live your life, you have to see what happens in the elections of some country in another continent and if X and Y work out”, he added, alluding to the US midterm elections and Iranians’ fears of a renewed conflict.

Mr Sedigh-Imani said he faced difficulties creating content because of the war as some game sections containing scenes of violence and conflict triggered “something that I’m running from”.

“What is this? I mean, this is how powerless we are in controlling our own destiny,” he said.