Some games can be reasonably assessed in a couple of hours, but Grand Theft Auto is not one of them.

It’s like writing a review of your own life as you are carried out of the maternity ward. You have a rough sense of the lighting. You’ve met the main characters. Everything else is guesswork.

But here we go.

Two hours in, and this game is astonishing. Transcendent. Stick it in the Louvre, etc. The level of immersion is like nothing I’ve seen before. A world to get lost in. Yet I’ve barely scratched the surface, and I have no idea just how big the surface is.

It is said that each era gets the James Bond it deserves. Maybe the same goes for Grand Theft Auto. GTA 4 was a gritty deconstruction of the American Dream, set in a cold, muted Liberty City in the aftermath of 9/11. GTA 5 rediscovered the series’ sense of humour, skewering Hollywood excess, midlife crises and tech bros. It was bright, cynical and plastic.

GTA 6 presents an America of viral celebrity, eccentrics and the capacity of ordinary people to behave badly. Photo: Rockstar Games Show caption: GTA 6 presents an America of viral celebrity, eccentrics and…

At first glance, GTA 6 continues in the same vein: Leonida is a feverish reimagining of Florida. It is an America of viral celebrity, swamp-dwelling eccentrics and the inexhaustible capacity of ordinary people to behave extraordinarily badly.

But there is a curious shift in emphasis here. At the heart of this latest American nightmare is a romantic crime thriller.

You play as Jason and Lucia, switching between characters as you see fit, although apart from a stint as Lucia in the prologue, I have only played as Jason so far. There is a reason for that, which I won’t spoil. But it is clear they are a couple in love, and their world is about to get a lot more complicated, with no one to trust but each other. And they can trust each other, right? Both of them are instantly likeable. Both of them are deeply flawed. This is True Romance.

And in a world that is becoming increasingly difficult to parody, perhaps this is Rockstar’s answer. Perhaps the most radical thing they could do, the real rebellion, is to show a little sincerity.

So what of this place?

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set in Leonida, a fictional reimagining of Florida. Photo: Rockstar Games Show caption: Grand Theft Auto 6 is set in Leonida, a fictional reimaginin…

Once through the excellent prologue and free to roam, you’ll find yourself as Jason at your rundown home in the Keys. This is deep in Florida, Vice City itself a distant prospect hinted at only by highway signs. I explore my ramshackle property and do some maintenance. I feed my pet snake. I read a chapter of a book about ORCA, a military unit that perhaps Jason once served in. I lift some weights, take a shower, and change my clothes. I wander outside.

You can almost taste the salt in the air. There are things I need to do. I have to collect some money for my good-natured but clearly very dangerous boss. I need to go to the gun store. My friend wants to meet. But all that can wait. I’ll explore my neighbourhood first. I drive to the station and get some petrol as George Michael plays on the radio. Vehicles can run out of petrol now, so you need cash to keep moving. Someone is getting told off over the tannoy for vaping while filling up their truck.

Across the road, there is a medical clinic. It’s closed right now, so I wander along to the gun shop, but I stashed my money at home, so I don’t have enough to buy anything. I’ll have to come back.

The roads are busy. The music is interrupted by Weazel News and the latest on a cocaine bust and an anti-immigration politician. All around me, the world is just so alive.

Everyone will play this game differently, but I find myself driving by the rules, waiting at traffic lights, avoiding crashes. The time for chasing and gunfights will come, but this feels like a very different GTA. You’ll want to take it slow, so you don’t miss a thing.

I get my car fixed up, then immediately have my first dink after pulling into some oncoming traffic. The other driver is not happy, but I’m not in the mood for a fight, so I ignore him. It’s getting late now, the sun dipping over the glades, so I head to the Rusty Anchor, play a local at pool, and talk to Dorean behind the bar. There is basketball on the TV. You can feel the 13 years that went into this. You can see the reported $1.5 billion it cost to make, right there on the screen.

This brings its own pressure, of course.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been 13 years in the making. Photo: Rockstar Games Show caption: Grand Theft Auto 6 has been 13 years in the making. Photo: R…

It is hard to overstate the extraordinary weight of expectation resting on GTA 6. Art rarely survives such febrile anticipation. Ask those who queued for The Phantom Menace (me), or who bought Cyberpunk 2077 on day one (also me). I’m also old enough to know that the anticipation is often better than the realisation, and I have done my best in recent weeks and months to both avoid spoilers and keep my expectations in check.

But with the caveat that I am just a few hours in and have no idea whether the story will hold its nerve over the 100-plus hours, or whether the missions will grow repetitive, I needn’t have worried.

These are the best times, when it is all set out before us, when it is all still to come, before the tedious discourse and backlash. Savour it. This is the playground we have dreamed about. This is the game Rockstar promised.