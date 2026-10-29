Top 20 PlayStation 5 games released so far in 2026

PlayStation 5 is now in its sixth year, a point in the console cycle when hardware is typically approaching a transition. But Sony has indicated it plans to take a different trajectory.

The company announced a global price increase for the system amid continued demand and rising manufacturing costs. As of April, the standard PS5 is priced at $649.99, up from $549.99. The PS5 Pro has also been raised to $900, up from $800.

Rather than marking a slowdown, the move shows a platform that remains firmly in demand. With no confirmed timeline for a next-generation successor, the PS5 continues to operate at full momentum.

For those who are considering getting the console or already have one, here are the best-rated game releases so far this year.

1. Mina the Hollower

Mina the Hollower is the latest game from the creators of Shovel Knight. Photo: Yacht Club Games Show caption: Mina the Hollower is the latest game from the creators of Sh…

Metacritic score: 91

Key review: “Mina the Hollower doesn’t only trade in nostalgia; it’s a game that could only have been made today” – The Guardian

Yacht Club Games returns with a markedly different project after the success of Shovel Knight. Mina the Hollower draws inspiration from classic top-down action adventures, combining pixel art visuals with fast-paced combat and a gothic horror atmosphere. Players take on the role of Mina, a renowned Hollower who can burrow beneath the ground to evade enemies, solve puzzles and uncover hidden paths.

While its influences are evident, Mina the Hollower is far more than a nostalgic throwback. The game blends old-school design principles with modern controls and fluid animation, creating an experience that feels familiar and contemporary. Its memorable bosses, dense world design and rewarding exploration have helped make it one of the year's highest-rated releases.

2. Big Walk

Metacritic score: 91

Key review: “Big Walk's charm lies in the surprising nature of its world and the delight of discovery: you never know what awaits beyond the next hill” – KonsoliFIN

From House House, the Australian studio behind Untitled Goose Game, Big Walk is a co-operative adventure built around communication. Groups explore a strange island together, solving puzzles, navigating obstacles and finding ways to stay connected when conventional communication is taken away.

The loose structure leaves plenty of room for players to create their own fun. Friends can wander away from the main objective, experiment with the game's assortment of tools or simply spend time exploring together. Beneath the silliness is a carefully designed co-operative experience in which understanding the people playing alongside you becomes as important as solving the puzzles themselves.

3. Doom: The Dark Ages – Revelations

Doom: The Dark Ages – Revelations expands id Software's acclaimed shooter with a new standalone campaign. Photo: Bethesda Softworks Show caption: Doom: The Dark Ages – Revelations expands id Software's accl…

Metacritic score: 91

Key review: “With the future of the series and even the studio in doubt, this expansion is truly a fitting swansong that fleshes out and expands on the main game in very meaningful ways” – Saudi Gamer

Following the success of Doom: The Dark Ages – Revelations builds on id Software's medieval-inspired reinvention of the series. The stand-alone expansion introduces new weapons, enemies and locations, while retaining the aggressive combat that has defined modern Doom. Fast movement, precise gunplay and relentless encounters remain at the centre of the experience.

The expansion broadens the original game's mythology, exploring more of the Slayer's war against the Hell dimension through larger battlefields and increasingly spectacular set pieces. Its refined combat loop and inventive arsenal demonstrate why id Software continues to set the benchmark for first-person shooters.

4. Resident Evil Requiem

Metacritic score: 89

Key review: “Resident Evil Requiem will very likely be in the conversation for Game of the Year, and it’s not hard to see why” – Gamer Escape

Resident Evil Requiem continues Capcom’s long-running survival horror series. Photo: Capcom Show caption: Resident Evil Requiem continues Capcom’s long-running surviv…

Capcom’s latest entry builds on the modern direction established in recent Resident Evil titles, blending atmospheric exploration with more action-orientated encounters. The game moves between quieter investigative sequences and moments of heightened intensity, creating a steady rhythm that keeps players engaged.

Its environments are richly detailed and designed to sustain tension. Lighting, sound design and environmental storytelling work together to create unease, while character performances ground the narrative. It is another example of how the series continues to evolve while maintaining its core identity.

5. Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Star Wars: Galactic Racer brings high-speed arcade racing back to the galaxy far, far away. Photo: Secret Mode Show caption: Star Wars: Galactic Racer brings high-speed arcade racing ba…

Metacritic score: 88

Key review: “Star Wars: Galactic Racer is not only one of the best racing games I have played all year, but after playing the campaign the full way through, it just might be one of my favourite racing games of all time” – Radio Times

More than two decades after Star Wars Episode I: Racer helped establish podracing as a video game spectacle, Galactic Racer puts speed back at the centre of the franchise. Developed by Fuse Games, a studio founded by veterans of the Burnout and Need for Speed series, it combines arcade handling with landspeeders, speeder bikes and other vehicles drawn from the Star Wars universe.

Its campaign introduces roguelike elements, encouraging players to develop different builds and strategies across repeated runs while gradually mastering increasingly demanding tracks. Takedowns add some of the aggression associated with Burnout, while the variety of vehicles gives races their own tactical dimension. The result is one of the strongest-reviewed Star Wars games in years.

6. Denshattack!

Denshattack! is a fast-paced indie action game inspired by classic arcade design. Photo: Sunscorched Studios Show caption: Denshattack! is a fast-paced indie action game inspired by c…

Metacritic score: 88

Key review: “Denshattack! is an absolute must-play for anyone who values gameplay over all else” – Hey Poor Player

One of the year's biggest indie surprises, Denshattack! combines lightning-fast movement with stylish combat in a game that encourages players to chain attacks together while navigating increasingly demanding levels. Every encounter is built around momentum, rewarding quick thinking and mechanical mastery.

Its minimalist presentation allows the gameplay to take centre stage. Responsive controls, imaginative enemy designs and a steadily escalating difficulty curve create an experience that is easy to understand but difficult to master. The result is an arcade-inspired action game that feels both contemporary and timeless.

7. 007: First Light

007: First Light presents a new origin story for James Bond. Photo: IO Interactive Show caption: 007: First Light presents a new origin story for James Bond.…

Metacritic score: 88

Key review: “007: First Light is not only the best Bond game ever made, it’s also the best Bond story since Casino Royale in 2006” – Washington Post

Best known for the Hitman series, IO Interactive has turned its attention to one of popular culture's most enduring characters – James Bond. Rather than adapting an existing film, 007: First Light follows a younger Bond as he earns his place within MI6, combining espionage, infiltration and globe-spanning action set pieces.

The studio's expertise in player freedom is evident throughout. Missions can often be approached in multiple ways, whether through stealth, deception or direct confrontation. The result captures the spirit of the Bond franchise while allowing players to shape their own version of the character. It is the most significant James Bond game in years and a strong foundation for what could become a new series.

8. Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve brings Bandai Namco Ace’s long-running aerial combat series back with a more cinematic campaign. Photo: Bandai Namco Show caption: Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve brings Bandai Namco Ace’s long-…

Metacritic score: 87

Key review: “Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve exemplifies 'high-flying action' and takes it to another level, while also giving new fans options to ease into it” – MonsterVine

Bandai Namco Aces builds on the success of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown with a larger and more polished sequel. Players take the role of Rex, a fighter pilot who assumes the identity of the legendary Wings of Theve as war spreads across the continent of Usea. The campaign combines high-speed dogfights with a story centred on propaganda, military mythology and the people behind the aircraft.

The series’ arcade-style flight remains at the centre of the experience, but dynamic weather, more varied missions and expanded multiplayer add greater depth. Improved character performances and cinematic presentation also give the story more weight than previous entries.

With its blend of spectacular aerial combat and confident storytelling, it stands as one of the strongest entries in the series.

9. Saros

Metacritic score: 87

Key review: “Housemarque pulls it off again. Saros is a remarkably gripping roguelite that preserves the best elements of Returnal while improving on its weaker points” – ID

After the critical success of Returnal, Finnish studio Housemarque returns with a new science fiction adventure set on the hostile planet Carcosa. Players assume the role of Arjun Devraj, a Soltari Enforcer searching for answers amid a mysterious eclipse that threatens the world around him.

While Saros shares some thematic DNA with Returnal, it introduces a more persistent progression system that allows players to grow stronger across several runs. Housemarque's trademark strengths remain intact, with responsive combat, striking visual effects and intense encounters driving the experience. The result is one of PlayStation's most ambitious exclusives of the year and further evidence of the studio's growing importance within Sony's first-party portfolio.

10. Nioh 3

Metacritic score: 86

Key review: “Even in a genre as saturated as the Soulslike, nothing compares to the Nioh series, and Nioh 3 stands out as the best in the trilogy” – IGN Brasil

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Team Ninja expands its samurai fantasy with a broader world and more flexible progression systems. Nioh 3 retains the precise, timing-based combat that defined earlier entries, while introducing abilities that encourage different playstyles.

Encounters remain punishing, requiring careful observation and mastery of mechanics. The expanded environments allow for more exploration without sacrificing the tight combat design. It continues to appeal to players who value skill-driven gameplay and technical depth.

11. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Metacritic score: 86

Key review: “One of the most complete and polished JRPGs in recent years arrives as the third entry in the Monster Hunter spin-off series” – IGN Adria

Unlike the mainline Monster Hunter games, the Stories series leans into turn-based combat and narrative progression. This third entry deepens both aspects, offering a more complex battle system and a story that explores the bond between riders and monsters.

The game introduces regions and creatures while refining its visual presentation. Its pacing allows for a balance between exploration and combat, making it accessible without sacrificing depth. It remains one of the more distinctive entries in Capcom’s broader franchise.

12. Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Metacritic score: 85

Key review: “For newcomers to the Rune Factory series, or PS5 owners who've not played this title yet, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is a must-play” – COGconnected

Guardians of Azuma blends farming simulation with action role-playing elements. Photo: Marvelous Show caption: Guardians of Azuma blends farming simulation with action rol…

The long-running Rune Factory series returns with a setting inspired by Eastern mythology. Players divide their time between cultivating land, building relationships and venturing into combat scenarios that draw on action-RPG mechanics.

The game’s strength lies in its balance. Farming, crafting and social interactions are as important as combat, creating a loop that feels varied and engaging. Its slower pace offers a contrast to more intense titles, focusing instead on routine, progression and character development.

13. Super Bomberman Collection

Metacritic score: 85

Key review: “Fans and newcomers alike will find plenty to enjoy in this, and the series’ evolution throughout the Super Nintendo era is something to behold” – MonsterVine

Super Bomberman Collection brings together classic entries from the long-running arcade series. Photo: Konami Show caption: Super Bomberman Collection brings together classic entries f…

Konami’s collection revisits one of gaming’s most enduring multiplayer formats. Super Bomberman Collection compiles several classic titles, updating them with modern features while retaining their simple, competitive design.

The core gameplay remains unchanged. Players navigate grid-based arenas, placing bombs to trap opponents. Its accessibility and fast-paced matches make it easy to pick up, while the strategic depth ensures lasting appeal. The collection highlights how enduring the formula remains.

14. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced brings Ubisoft's pirate adventure to a new generation of hardware. Photo: Ubisoft Show caption: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced brings Ubisoft's pirate…

Metacritic score: 84

Key review: “Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is a superb remake of an already excellent adventure game, and is utterly essential for fans” – Loot Level Chill

More than a decade after its original release, Assassin's Creed Black Flag returns with updated visuals, modernised systems and technical improvements designed for current-generation consoles. Players once again take control of Edward Kenway, sailing across the Caribbean during the Golden Age of Piracy while balancing the lives of a pirate and an assassin.

The remaster preserves everything that made the original so popular, from naval combat and ship customisation to open-world exploration and memorable characters. Enhanced lighting, improved environmental detail and smoother performance ensure the experience feels contemporary without losing the adventurous spirit that made Black Flag one of the most beloved entries in Ubisoft's long-running series.

15. The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon

Metacritic score: 84

Key review: “The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon not only delivers an epic conclusion to the Calvard arc, but also represents a major turning point in the shared narrative of the entire Trails universe” – Gamesurf

Trails Beyond the Horizon continues Falcom’s long-running RPG saga. Photo: Nihon Falcom Show caption: Trails Beyond the Horizon continues Falcom’s long-running RP…

Falcom’s expansive Trails series adds another chapter, continuing its interconnected storylines and detailed world-building. The game builds on established mechanics while introducing refinements to combat and progression systems.

Its narrative remains a central focus. Character relationships, political tensions and long-running plot threads unfold gradually, rewarding players familiar with the series. It is a game that prioritises depth and continuity over accessibility.

16. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is TT Games' biggest Batman adventure to date. Photo: Warner Bros. Games Show caption: Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is TT Games' biggest …

Metacritic score: 84

Key review: “Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is an incredible celebration of the Caped Crusader, and if you've encountered any of his adventures across comics, film or gaming, you'll find joy in every reference and aside” – TheSixthAxis

After years away from Gotham, TT Games returns to the Dark Knight with an adventure that draws from across Batman's long history in comics, film and video games. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight follows Batman's rise as Gotham's protector while bringing together a large cast of heroes and villains from throughout the DC universe. The game combines open-world exploration with story-driven missions, offering players a version of Gotham that is larger and more detailed than in previous Lego entries.

The title also marks a shift in tone for the Lego series. While the trademark humour remains intact, the story takes inspiration from some of Batman's darker and more iconic adventures. Combat and stealth mechanics borrow ideas from the Arkham games while remaining accessible to younger players. The result is a game that celebrates Batman's legacy while demonstrating how the Lego formula continues to evolve after two decades.

17. BlazBlue Entropy Effect X

Metacritic score: 84

Key review: “The core experience is great, possessing incredible depth that adds to the urge to replay” – Cubed3

BlazBlue Entropy Effect X adapts the fighting series into a roguelike action format. Photo: Arc System Works Show caption: BlazBlue Entropy Effect X adapts the fighting series into a …

Departing from its origins as a fighting game, this entry reinterprets BlazBlue as a fast-paced roguelike. Players progress through procedurally generated stages, combining abilities and upgrades in each run.

The transition works because it preserves the series’ signature combat style. Movement remains fluid and expressive, while the roguelike structure encourages experimentation. It is an example of how established franchises can evolve into new formats.

18. MIO: Memories in Orbit

Metacritic score: 83

Key review: “MIO: Memories in Orbit boasts spectacular visuals, a gigantic world, a unique atmosphere and addictive gameplay” – PSX Brasil

Memories in Orbit is a sci-fi adventure focused on exploration and narrative. Photo: Focus Entertainment Show caption: Memories in Orbit is a sci-fi adventure focused on explorati…

Set in a distant orbital facility, MIO: Memories in Orbit follows a lone protagonist uncovering fragments of a lost civilisation. The game emphasises exploration, environmental storytelling and gradual discovery.

Its strength lies in its atmosphere. The setting feels vast and isolated, with visual design and sound contributing to a sense of quiet tension. It favours a slower pace, encouraging players to absorb details rather than rush through objectives.

19. Under The Island

Metacritic score: 83

Key review: “Under The Island is an adorable, challenging and silly action-adventure game that's packed with variety and secrets to uncover. Great stuff” – Video Chums

Under The Island is an indie adventure centred on exploration and mystery. Photo: Slime King Games Show caption: Under The Island is an indie adventure centred on exploratio…

This independent title presents a stylised island world filled with hidden areas and subtle storytelling. Players explore at their own pace, uncovering fragments of a narrative that unfolds gradually.

The game’s design encourages curiosity. Its environments are compact but layered with detail, rewarding careful observation. It stands out for its understated approach, offering a calm and reflective experience.

20. Ys X: Proud Nordics

Metacritic score: 83

Key review: “Ys X: Proud Nordics is the definitive way to experience Adol and Karja's maritime adventure” – IGN Italia

Ys X: Proud Nordics continues Nihon Falcom’s long-running action RPG series. Photo: Nihon Falcom Show caption: Ys X: Proud Nordics continues Nihon Falcom’s long-running ac…

The latest entry in the Ys series builds on its reputation for fluid, real-time combat. Proud Nordics introduces mechanics that allow for more dynamic encounters and expanded exploration across maritime environments.

Combat remains the central focus, with responsive controls and a steady progression system. The game balances speed and accessibility, making it approachable while still offering depth. It continues to demonstrate the consistency of Falcom’s long-running franchise.