Netflix to release Red Dead Redemption on mobile for the first time

Red Dead Redemption will be available on mobile for the first time through Netflix, with the company saying it undertook extensive work to adapt Rockstar Games’s award-winning Western for smaller screens.
Speaking to The National at the company's Next Games studio in Helsinki, Alain Tascan, president of games at Netflix, says the process went far beyond simply making the title run on the platform.
"When we adapt a game, we optimise the technology – whether it’s the graphics or the frame rate. It’s a superb job from the team,” he said.
A significant part of the adaptation involved rebuilding the experience for mobile controls.
"It’s not just making the code and saying: ‘Now run on a mobile phone’,” Tascan says. “It’s been a lot of work, a lot of love to adapt it to the screen. And we've undertaken very important UI work to make it as approachable as possible.”
Netflix has announced that Red Dead Redemption will arrive on its mobile platform complete with Undead Nightmare, the game’s popular zombie-themed expansion.
It follows the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – including GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas – on Netflix’s games service in 2023, marking the streamer’s growing collaboration with Rockstar Games. The studio is currently working on the sixth Grand Theft Auto game, which was recently delayed.
Tascan said the company sees its role not as competing with traditional consoles, but widening access to established worlds and genres.“We’re not in competition with consoles – we are trying to reinvent the way people play, connect together,” he said.
The move continues Netflix’s push to expand its gaming presence by offering premium titles as part of its subscription. The company is also increasingly working with creators and rights-holders across its franchises as the division grows, including an coming Knives Out game made with creator Rian Johnson's involvement.
Red Dead Redemption is listed by Netflix as “coming soon”
