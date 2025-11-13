Stranger Things Abu Dhabi: First look at the immersive Upside Down on Yas Island

Could you escape the Upside Down – the dark alternate dimension in hit Netflix show Stranger Things?

That’s what fans will soon have the chance to find out, as Stranger Things: The Experience has come to Abu Dhabi, one of only two cities (the other is Mexico City) in the world currently hosting the pop-up. Spanning 60 to 75 minutes, including a 40-minute walk-through, the immersive set-up pulls visitors straight into Hawkins, Indiana, where familiar threats lurk around every corner.

Ahead of its public opening on Friday, The National got an early look at what’s in store. Without revealing too much, here’s how it went.

More than just an experience

When I first saw the large warehouse-style building pop up in Yas Island, I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect. After all, “experience” is a vague term and can seemingly mean anything these days, so the title alone didn’t give much away.

However, after making my way through the space, it quickly became apparent that this is a far more layered and ambitious production than it initially seems.

The set-up works as a story-led walk-through that has live actors, practical effects and sets inspired by the Netflix series. Rather than simply wandering past themed rooms, we are guided through a loose narrative that gradually escalates as we move deeper into the space.

The walk-through ends in a 1980s-themed room that pulls from the show’s retro aesthetic. Visitors can grab snacks, take photos among several recognisable sets, play retro arcade games and wander through a space that feels as if it’s been lifted straight out of Hawkins.

There's an entire area dedicated to the 1980s at the end of the walk through. Photo: Netflix

The journey to the Upside Down

The experience starts with a controlled environment inside the Hawkins Lab, where we are framed as participants in a sleep study. From there, we’re split into smaller groups, which helps with pacing and ensures everyone gets a chance to take part. As the story unfolds, the transitions between rooms become more frantic and atmospheric, with lighting, sound and timed effects used to build tension in a way that will feel familiar to anyone who has watched the show.

There are also several moments where we’re asked to make small choices or interact with the surroundings, adding a slight role-playing element without feeling forced. Some recognisable characters appear through cleverly executed on-screen sequences, just adding to the feeling that we’re stepping into the world of Hawkins, rather than simply observing it.

Is it worth it?

As a fan of Stranger Things, I was genuinely impressed. It doesn’t come across as a surface-level tribute, but an experience that naturally captures the tone and pacing that has won the show millions of fans.

Some of the series' charm also carries through, particularly via the actors who remain fully in character. When taking a photo with two women dressed as employees of Scoops Ahoy – an ice cream shop featured in the show – one asked why we were using "a big calculator to take a picture", referring to my mobile phone. Another, wearing a Hellfire Club (a Dungeons & Dragons club in the show) T-shirt and a jean jacket, seemed confused when someone mentioned loving his character in season four. “What do you mean season?” he asked, bemused.

The actors stay in character, which adds to the charm of going through Stranger Things: The Experience. Photo: Netflix

Even though the pop-up will likely be most enjoyable for fans of the show, it’s still worth a visit even if you’re not familiar with the Stranger Things universe. There’s a whole cinematic element to the walk through that feels distinct from other attractions on offer. This is probably why tickets to the Stranger Things experience was sold out in cities such as Toronto, London and New York.

And with the final season coming on November 26, it’s a timely way to revisit the world that made Stranger Things a big cultural phenomenon in the first place.

Location and ticket prices

Stranger Things: The Experience is located at the car park next to Yas Creative Hub on Yas Island. It runs until February 15 and is opened from 4pm to 9.40pm from Thursdays to Fridays; 2pm to 9.40pm on Saturdays; noon to 7.40pm on Sundays. It's closed from Monday to Wednesday. Tickets are priced Dh85 for children and Dh135 for adults.

