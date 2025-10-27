Stranger Things: The Experience coming to Abu Dhabi's Yas Island

As Stranger Things nears its end, fans of the hit Netflix show will get to experience its world first-hand on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Stranger Things: The Experience, which will be open for three months from November 14 in a building next to Yas Creative Hub and Etihad Arena, will transport guests into Hawkins, Indiana – the fictional small town where strange experiments, missing children and supernatural forces collide.

The sci-fi series blends 1980s nostalgia, government conspiracies and a terrifying parallel dimension known as the Upside Down, as a group of young friends band together to fight the unknown.

The immersive attraction on Yas Island invites visitors to step into that storyline, moving through famous settings from the series. It will include detailed sets, live actors and special effects as the journey shifts from Hawkins Lab to the eerie tunnels of the Upside Down, before ending at a “Mix-Tape” area filled with themed food, photo ops, exclusive merchandise and other surprises inspired by the show’s most memorable moments.

David Harbour, left, and Millie Bobby Brown in season five of Stranger Things. Photo: Netflix

The experience will be coming to the Middle East for the first time after sold-out runs in New York, London and Paris. It takes 60 to 75 minutes, with the walk-through portion lasting about 40 minutes.

Miral Destinations chief executive Liam Findlay described the temporary attraction as a "superb addition to our destination", describing it as "an invitation to step into one of the most defining universes of our time".

Stranger Things premiered in 2016 and quickly became one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Created by the Duffer Brothers, its fifth and final season will be screening from November 26. Consisting on eight episodes, it will be released in three parts, with three episodes on Christmas and concluding with the finale on New Year’s Eve.

Tickets start at Dh75; November 14 to February 15; closed on Mondays to Wednesdays; 4pm to 9.40pm, Thursdays to Fridays; 2pm to 9.40pm, Saturdays; noon to 7.40pm, Sunday

