Zack Snyder's first game, Rebel Moon: Blood Line, is Netflix's most ambitious yet

Super Evil Megacorp, the studio behind Vainglory, has partnered with Netflix to release Rebel Moon: Blood Line, a mobile action RPG set within the universe of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon films.
Unveiled during a recent gameplay showcase, the developers offered a detailed look at the game’s mechanics, narrative ambitions and collaborative development process with Snyder’s creative team. With console-level visuals and mobile accessibility, Blood Line marks a notable step forward in Netflix’s growing push into gaming.
Snyder says that fan support for the series has "inspired me to return" to the world of Rebel Moon adding: "I can't wait for everyone to join the fight and team up with their friends."
A cinematic mobile RPG
Blood Line is a top-down, real-time co-operative action role-playing game. It is built specifically for mobile, using Super Evil Megacorp’s proprietary Evil Engine, yet promises a console-quality experience with responsive touch controls and full gamepad support.
Developers stress that this is no watered-down tie-in – Blood Line is a fully-fledged RPG designed from the ground up for mobile, combining visual fidelity with deep, engaging systems.
Story and gameplay
Players begin by taking on the role of a Banner Guard, a soldier who defects from the Imperium to join a burgeoning rebellion. The game unfolds on the planet Crypt – a key setting within the Rebel Moon universe – with missions spanning varied and hostile environments, from icy cliffs and sandstorms to militarised desert outposts.
Unlike many sci-fi titles that span galaxies, Blood Line stays grounded on a single, richly detailed world. The game supports both solo and group play, allowing users to take on missions alone or through matching with others.
There are four main character classes: Banner Guard, a tank wielding shields and heavy weapons; Forsaken, a melee specialist built for agility and close-range combat; Evoker, a support class using elemental powers such as lightning and fire; and Kindred, a long-range sniper with traps and armour-weakening abilities.
Players are encouraged to switch classes and customise their builds, selecting gear and abilities to match their preferred style. It’s a flexible system that rewards experimentation.
Mission structure and co-op action
During the showcase, the team presented a mission titled Sandstorm Raid, in which players infiltrate a dilapidated Imperium outpost to steal supplies. The mission featured dynamic, fast-paced combat, with players using a mix of melee strikes, healing beams, sniper fire and shield deployment.
One standout mechanic allows players to reposition explosive barrels for ambushes – a feature intentionally unpublicised to encourage organic discovery.
Visually, Blood Line impresses with high-fidelity graphics, dynamic lighting and fluid animations. Touchscreen controls are intuitive, and gamepad support ensures a seamless experience on larger devices.
A companion to the Rebel Moon films
Blood Line runs parallel to the events of Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire. As the rebellion builds on Veldt in the film, the game follows an uprising on Crypt. This narrative structure allows the game to expand the universe without rehashing on-screen events.
While set in Snyder’s world, the game stands on its own, with original characters and a self-contained story. No prior knowledge of the films is required, though fans will recognise shared visual motifs and themes.
Collaboration with Snyder and his team was instrumental in shaping the game’s tone and storytelling. His signature cinematic style is evident in the dramatic set pieces and large-scale battles that define Blood Line.
Balancing depth and accessibility
One of the development team’s key challenges was designing a game that would appeal to both casual Netflix users and core gamers. Their solution is layered design: each mission features a primary objective, as well as optional challenges – such as time limits, hidden items or enemy targets – that reward more engaged play.
Difficulty adjusts dynamically depending on player count, and support systems such as supply drops help solo players stay competitive. For more experienced players, Blood Line offers endgame War Zone missions that require advanced builds, teamwork and endurance.
The game follows a seasonal structure, with regular content updates introducing new missions, enemies, gear and story elements. As the rebellion grows, so too does the game’s scope and complexity – positioning Blood Line as a live, evolving experience rather than a static release.
A mobile game with ambition
The developers are especially proud of the game’s polish and depth – qualities they believe will surprise players used to more limited mobile experiences. They also highlight the rarity of real-time co-operative play in the mobile space, and the game’s ability to deliver that fluidly.
Rebel Moon: Blood Line is far more than a promotional spin-off. It is a carefully crafted RPG that respects its source material without being shackled by it. In a market crowded with microtransaction-heavy clones, it stands out as a premium experience with long-term ambitions.
If successful, it could mark a turning point not just for Netflix’s gaming efforts, but for what mobile games can aspire to be.