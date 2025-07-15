Zack Snyder's first game, Rebel Moon: Blood Line, is Netflix's most ambitious yet

Super Evil Megacorp, the studio behind Vainglory, has partnered with Netflix to release Rebel Moon: Blood Line, a mobile action RPG set within the universe of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon films.

Unveiled during a recent gameplay showcase, the developers offered a detailed look at the game’s mechanics, narrative ambitions and collaborative development process with Snyder’s creative team. With console-level visuals and mobile accessibility, Blood Line marks a notable step forward in Netflix’s growing push into gaming.

Snyder says that fan support for the series has "inspired me to return" to the world of Rebel Moon adding: "I can't wait for everyone to join the fight and team up with their friends."

A cinematic mobile RPG

Blood Line impresses with high-fidelity graphics, dynamic lighting and fluid animation. Photo: Netflix Games / YouTube

Blood Line is a top-down, real-time co-operative action role-playing game. It is built specifically for mobile, using Super Evil Megacorp’s proprietary Evil Engine, yet promises a console-quality experience with responsive touch controls and full gamepad support.

Developers stress that this is no watered-down tie-in – Blood Line is a fully-fledged RPG designed from the ground up for mobile, combining visual fidelity with deep, engaging systems.

Story and gameplay

Players begin by taking on the role of a Banner Guard, a soldier who defects from the Imperium to join a burgeoning rebellion. The game unfolds on the planet Crypt – a key setting within the Rebel Moon universe – with missions spanning varied and hostile environments, from icy cliffs and sandstorms to militarised desert outposts.

Algerian actress Sofia Boutella starred as Kora in the Rebel Moon films. Photo: Netflix

Unlike many sci-fi titles that span galaxies, Blood Line stays grounded on a single, richly detailed world. The game supports both solo and group play, allowing users to take on missions alone or through matching with others.

There are four main character classes: Banner Guard, a tank wielding shields and heavy weapons; Forsaken, a melee specialist built for agility and close-range combat; Evoker, a support class using elemental powers such as lightning and fire; and Kindred, a long-range sniper with traps and armour-weakening abilities.

Players are encouraged to switch classes and customise their builds, selecting gear and abilities to match their preferred style. It’s a flexible system that rewards experimentation.

Mission structure and co-op action

Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder are the team behind the Rebel Moon multi-platform series at Netflix. Getty Images

During the showcase, the team presented a mission titled Sandstorm Raid, in which players infiltrate a dilapidated Imperium outpost to steal supplies. The mission featured dynamic, fast-paced combat, with players using a mix of melee strikes, healing beams, sniper fire and shield deployment.

One standout mechanic allows players to reposition explosive barrels for ambushes – a feature intentionally unpublicised to encourage organic discovery.

Visually, Blood Line impresses with high-fidelity graphics, dynamic lighting and fluid animations. Touchscreen controls are intuitive, and gamepad support ensures a seamless experience on larger devices.

A companion to the Rebel Moon films

Blood Line runs parallel to the events of Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire. As the rebellion builds on Veldt in the film, the game follows an uprising on Crypt. This narrative structure allows the game to expand the universe without rehashing on-screen events.

While set in Snyder’s world, the game stands on its own, with original characters and a self-contained story. No prior knowledge of the films is required, though fans will recognise shared visual motifs and themes.

Collaboration with Snyder and his team was instrumental in shaping the game’s tone and storytelling. His signature cinematic style is evident in the dramatic set pieces and large-scale battles that define Blood Line.

Balancing depth and accessibility

Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game offers a premium experience on mobile. Photo: Netflix Games / YouTube

One of the development team’s key challenges was designing a game that would appeal to both casual Netflix users and core gamers. Their solution is layered design: each mission features a primary objective, as well as optional challenges – such as time limits, hidden items or enemy targets – that reward more engaged play.

Difficulty adjusts dynamically depending on player count, and support systems such as supply drops help solo players stay competitive. For more experienced players, Blood Line offers endgame War Zone missions that require advanced builds, teamwork and endurance.

The game follows a seasonal structure, with regular content updates introducing new missions, enemies, gear and story elements. As the rebellion grows, so too does the game’s scope and complexity – positioning Blood Line as a live, evolving experience rather than a static release.

A mobile game with ambition

The developers are especially proud of the game’s polish and depth – qualities they believe will surprise players used to more limited mobile experiences. They also highlight the rarity of real-time co-operative play in the mobile space, and the game’s ability to deliver that fluidly.

Rebel Moon: Blood Line is far more than a promotional spin-off. It is a carefully crafted RPG that respects its source material without being shackled by it. In a market crowded with microtransaction-heavy clones, it stands out as a premium experience with long-term ambitions.

If successful, it could mark a turning point not just for Netflix’s gaming efforts, but for what mobile games can aspire to be.

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The biog Favourite colour: Brown Favourite Movie: Resident Evil Hobbies: Painting, Cooking, Imitating Voices Favourite food: Pizza Trivia: Was the voice of three characters in the Emirati animation, Shaabiyat Al Cartoon

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90 1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

ADCC AFC Women’s Champions League Group A fixtures October 3: v Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC

October 6: v Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC

October 9: v Sabah FA

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The winners Fiction ‘Amreekiya’ by Lena Mahmoud

‘As Good As True’ by Cheryl Reid The Evelyn Shakir Non-Fiction Award ‘Syrian and Lebanese Patricios in Sao Paulo’ by Oswaldo Truzzi; translated by Ramon J Stern

‘The Sound of Listening’ by Philip Metres The George Ellenbogen Poetry Award ‘Footnotes in the Order of Disappearance’ by Fady Joudah Children/Young Adult ‘I’ve Loved You Since Forever’ by Hoda Kotb

TO A LAND UNKNOWN Director: Mahdi Fleifel Starring: Mahmoud Bakri, Aram Sabbah, Mohammad Alsurafa Rating: 4.5/5

57%20Seconds %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

SUZUME %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Makoto%20Shinkai%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Nanoka%20Hara%2C%20Hokuto%20Matsumura%2C%20Eri%20Fukatsu%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.