An Apple fan who has been to more than 40 store openings worldwide celebrates as the first customer into the grand opening of the Apple Store at Mall of the Emirates on October 29, 2015. Sarah Dea / The National
Timeframe: When the first Apple stores opened in the UAE

Simultaneous openings took place at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi and Dubai's Mall of the Emirates in 2015

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

October 18, 2024

