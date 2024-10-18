Timeframe: When the first Apple stores opened in the UAE

Although one of the biggest brands in the world, it was only nine years ago that Apple officially opened its<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/09/30/apple-stores-in-uae-among-busiest-worldwide-global-retail-chief-says/" target="_blank"> first stores in the Middle East</a>. Simultaneous <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/the-wait-is-over-middle-east-s-first-and-second-apple-stores-open-in-dubai-and-abu-dhabi-1.641989" target="_blank">openings took place</a> in the UAE at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall and Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates on October 29, 2015. <i>The National</i> attended the event in Dubai and reported that hundreds, if not thousands, turned out to witness the store’s opening at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mall-of-the-emirates/" target="_blank">Mall of the Emirates</a>. It was reported that the first person inside was an “enigmatic Apple aficionado”, who claimed he had witnessed more than 40 Apple store openings, but didn’t want to give his name. He was then “greeted like a marathon winner ... high fives, hugs, and then held aloft by a phalanx of grey and black-clad Apple staff". Since then, two more stores have opened in the Emirates. The third, located in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/apple-to-open-third-uae-store-at-the-dubai-mall-1.57220" target="_blank">Dubai Mall</a>, opened doors in 2017 and boasts a motorised Solar Wings balcony with a stunning view of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/05/16/seven-places-to-watch-dancing-fountain-shows-in-the-uae/" target="_blank">Dubai Fountain</a>. The latest outpost, at the Galleria Al Maryah Island, opened in 2022. This store has a unique water-themed design, featuring flowing water along the entrance steps – first for the brand – accessible from both the waterfront and the mall. That same year, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2022/02/03/apple-doubles-yas-mall-store-space-and-livens-it-up-with-skylights-and-trees/" target="_blank">Yas Mall branch was refurbished</a> with a fresh wood-and-glass design and relocated to a more central space inside the mall. The updated store features trees, similar to those in its outlets at Dubai's Mall of the Emirates and The Grove in Los Angeles, along with two new skylights. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president for retail, previously told <i>The National</i> that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2022/02/11/from-old-palaces-to-floating-spheres-here-are-10-of-apples-most-popular-stores-globally/" target="_blank">Apple Stores</a> in the UAE are unique, with more than 50 nationalities and about 70 languages represented across the four outlets. While she didn’t comment on future plans, she expressed enthusiasm for the existing stores, saying: "We are very thrilled with the four stores we have here". Globally, Apple currently operates 531 stores.