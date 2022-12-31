Where celebrities are spending New Year's Eve 2022

For many, New Year's Eve is best celebrated on holiday — and the rich and famous are no exception.

Stars from around the world have jetted off to a host of glamorous locations to ring in 2023, here's a handful of celebrity favourites this year.

St Barts

St Barts has long been a favourite holiday location of celebrities and royalty, but this year attendance appears to have amped up.

The LuisaViaRoma for Unicef Winter Gala 2022 was held on the Caribbean island, attracting big names including Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Naomi Watts and Luke Evans. It's not clear if they are all sticking around for New Year's Eve, but Lily Allen and her Stranger Things actor husband David Harbour have also been holidaying on the island on the final days of 2022.

Also spotted this year are father and daughter acting duo Ethan and Maya Hawke, rappers Drake and Diddy, as well as model Izabel Goulart.

Sydney

Singer Sam Smith is among the stars who havetravelled down under for New Year's Eve festivities. After spending Christmas in Thailand, Smith is in Australia, where they have shared photos from yachts and been spotted in downtown Sydney. Ahead of the new year, Smith posted a message to fans thanking them for their support in 2022.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause posted photos in "sunny Australia" over the holidays and reunited with co-star and ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, who is also in the city for New Year's Eve.

Aspen, Colorado

Celebrities make their way to Aspen in their droves every winter, and 2022 is no expectation.

This year, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is in the famed ski town with his partner Lauren Sanchez.

German model Heidi Klum has also been in Aspen with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who has taken his first skiing lessons in the prestigious resort.

Maldives

British celebrities Abbey Clancy and Myleene Klass are both separately marking New Year's Eve in the Maldives.

Klass has been in the archipelago country with her partner Simon Motson and three children over Christmas. She has been posting regular updates about her son Apollo, three, swimming.

The Bahamas

Paris Hilton is among the stars who have celebrated the holidays in the Bahamas.

Hilton enjoyed Christmas on a yacht with her husband Carter Reum and has stayed on until New Year's Eve, sharing a post wearing a butterfly cape taken on Harbour Island.