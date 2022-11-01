Elon Musk shows up at Heidi Klum's wormy New York Halloween party

No worming out of this party as supermodel dresses as wriggly creature

The National
Nov 01, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Heidi Klum's Halloween worm costume was off-the-hook good and now the supermodel has shared a behind-the-scenes look at how she wriggled into the outfit for her star-studded party that was also attended by Elon Musk.

The 49-year-old German-American star is known for her extravagant costumes and on Tuesday, she posted a video on Instagram explaining how her latest creation, the Big Wormy Apple, a play on the nickname for New York, was created.

In the clip by cinematographer Dmitri Borysevicz, a team of make-up artists from US-based Prosthetic Renaissance helped to wormify Klum.

The prosthetics and make-up transform her into a massive worm, with everything covered except her eyes and mouth.

She is then seen falling and writhing on the floor at her annual Halloween party, which took place at Japanese restaurant Sake No Hana in New York on Monday.

Read More
Celebrity Halloween costumes: see the best photos from 2022

The event was attended by the world's richest man, Mr Musk, and actress Heather Graham, among other big names in TV, film and music.

Klum's husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, 33, is also seen in the video, standing nearby wearing fishing gear and carrying a rod. His wife is quite the catch, apparently.

In previous years, Klum has dressed up as a Frankenstein-like creature, a werewolf from Michael Jackson's Thriller music video and Princess Fiona from the Shrek films for Halloween.

Best celebrity Halloween costumes — in pictures

Jessica Alba and a friend dressed up as the creepy twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 classic horror film 'The Shining'. Photo: @jessicaalba / Instagram

Jessica Alba and a friend dressed up as the creepy twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 classic horror film 'The Shining'. Photo: @jessicaalba / Instagram

Updated: November 01, 2022, 5:26 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL