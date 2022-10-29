The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022

The spooky season is here.

With Halloween around the corner, celebrities have started dressing up (or down, depending on the costume) for the occasion.

So if you’re still looking for last-minute ideas on what to be, here’s a look at some of the outfits that famous faces have donned.

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West as Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade and Eazy-E

Kim Kardashian shared a photo showing her four children dressed as some of hip-hop and R&B’s most famous names from the past. “The icons — Aaliyah, Sade, Snoop, Eazy E,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner as the Bride of Frankenstein

Kylie Jenner dresses up as the Bride of Frankenstein. Photo: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Jenner shared retro black-and-white images of herself on Instagram showing herself dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein. “Happy Halloweekend,” she captioned the first post.

Jade Thirlwall as Princess Jasmine from 'Aladdin'

The Little Mix member revealed she had dressed up like Princess Jasmine from Aladdin for Halloween with a video on TikTok. “Happy Halloween Huns,” she posted with a ghost emoji.

Eugene Lee Yang as Eddie and Vecna from 'Stranger Things'

Best known for being a member of The Try Guys, Yang dressed as not one but two characters from the Netflix show Stranger Things. On Twitter, he uploaded a video showing himself as Eddie Munson, complete with guitar, while the clip then changes to showing him as villain Vecna. “Chrissy … it’s time,” he tweeted.

Doja Cat as Batwoman

The American rapper has shared images of herself dressed up as her version of Batwoman, wearing all black with a pointy shoulder leather jacket and a short bob hairstyle. In the first photo, she simply used a bat emoji as the caption.

JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy from 'Harry Potter'

The YouTuber uploaded a video of herself to Instagram with her short platinum blonde hair slicked back, while wearing a black-and-green robe and voicing along to a clip from Harry Potter. “Draco Siwa” she captioned the post with three snake emojis, the animal of Slytherin house.

Megan Thee Stallion as Megan Thee Pumpkin

Posting on October 1, the US rapper shared images of herself with a pumpkin over her head doing ordinary things like reading a book on the couch and answering the door in her pyjamas. While she didn’t leave a caption with the post, she did select the location for it as “Halloween Town.”

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as the king and queen from 'Cinderella'

Goldie Hawn shared a photo of her and long-time partner Kurt Russell dressed as the king and queen from Cinderella with their granddaughter Rani Rose (who is the daughter of Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa), who is also seen wearing a blue gown and tiara. Although the post was to celebrate Rani’s fourth birthday on October 2, it also gets a pass as it coincides with Halloween.