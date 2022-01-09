Six ski resorts where celebrities have hit the slopes this winter

There's nothing quite like a winter getaway to see in the new year, and ski resorts are always a prime destination for the holiday season.

Fresh air, untouched powder, crisp winter sunshine and long, open runs make for the perfect ski resorts, and celebrities certainly know the best places to find all of the above.

Whether skiing, snowboarding or simply chasing those apres-ski vibes, here are six celebrities and the destinations they have been hitting the slopes this winter.

1. Madonna: Gstaad, Switzerland

Madonna enjoyed some snow time with her six children over the holidays.

The Material Girl and her family – Lourdes, 25, Rocco, 21, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and twins Estere and Stella Ciccone, 9 – were pictured posing together with yodellers then hitting the slopes in Gstaad in the Swiss Alps.

Located in the upscale resort town in the Bernese Oberland region, this destination is a long-time celebrity favourite.

2. Olivia Palermo: Vail, Colorado

The US socialite and fashion star is started off the new year on the storied slopes of Vail in Colorado, US.

The international style queen posted a picture of herself in the snow outside the five-star Sonnenalp Hotel Vail. Palermo didn’t look quite ready to hit the slopes, as she posed with a bright yellow Madison Avenue Couture handbag and a full face of make-up. Another post shows the socialite drinking in the mountain views that the luxury hotel and its surrounds are famous for.

3. Princess Beatrice: Verbier, Switzerland

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared an Instagram snap of their recent ski holiday in Verbier, Switzerland on his Instagram account on Friday.

The duo spent the New Year at the Alpine village in the Valais Canton. Known as the gateway to the 4 Vallees ski area, many of the trails there have stunning views of the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc.

The family were joined at the upscale ski resort by Princess Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie and her family, and their mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

4. Kevin Hart, Willow and Jayden Smith: Aspen, Colorado

After whisking his family off for a holiday at one of the most expensive ski towns in the US, actor and comedian Kevin Hart posted pictures of the trip to Aspen on Instagram.

In the snaps, the Jumanji star can be seen wearing a black-and-white down jacket that ties in perfectly with the gear his children are wearing. Hart was also spotted cheering his children on enthusiastically as they skimmed across the Rocky Mountains.

With no less than four premium ski resorts nearby, it's no wonder that celebrities flock to Aspen for winter fun.

Hart wasn't the only celebrity skiing in Aspen this winter: siblings Willow and Jayden Smith also hit the slopes, dressed head-to-toe in gear from their joint clothing line MSFTSrep.

5. Tiffany Trump: Courchevel 1850, France

With 19 five-star hotels and six Michelin-starred restaurants, it's no wonder that Courchevel 1850 in the French Alps is a renowned celebrity haunt.

This winter, Tiffany Trump, former first daughter, skipped her father Donald Trump's New Year's Eve party in Florida to hit up the slopes at the world-famous ski resort.

She was joined by her fiance Michael Boulos, who posted this picture of the pair enjoying the slopes in front of a Giorgio Armani boutique.

6. John Terry: Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Football coach John Terry spent a week at Crans-Montana in the Swiss Alps, taking in the slopes with his wife Toni and children Summer and Georgie.

The ex-England coach and former footballer was staying at Le Petit Crans, one of Switzerland’s most exclusive ski chalets. He posted several videos and images on Instagram showing the family skiing and enjoying the apres-ski vibe.

With peaks ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 metres, the Crans-Montana ski area offers breathtaking views from its 140 kilometres of completely south-facing marked pistes.

Read more

Celebrities who have started 2022 in Dubai: from Winnie Harlow to 'Love Island' stars