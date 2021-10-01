Princess Beatrice reveals baby daughter’s name alongside image of infant’s feet

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth and on Friday released an image showing prints of her tiny feet.

Queen Elizabeth's 12th great-grandchild was born right before midnight on Saturday, September 18, weighing about 2.8 kilograms.

Princess Beatrice tweeted the name of the newest addition to the royal family on Friday, writing: “We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

“We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

A picture of Sienna’s footprints was posted alongside the message and the image featured her handwritten name.

Releasing images of a baby’s feet has become a popular way of celebrating a new son or daughter, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex followed the same trend in 2019 when they published a photo of son Archie’s feet being cradled.

The monarch’s granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, and property tycoon Mr Mapelli Mozzi shared their joy at the arrival of their first child together and thanked the “amazing” staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital where Sienna was born.

In an Instagram post, Mr Mapelli Mozzi said: “Our life together has just begun and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us.

“Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying … that with every child you grow a whole new heart.

“A massive thank you to the midwife and the amazing team at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.”

Princess Beatrice, 33, is stepmother to Mr Mapelli Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie.

The princess has described Wolfie as her “bonus son”.

The princess and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged during a weekend away in Italy after a whirlwind romance.

They married in July 2020 in a secret lockdown wedding attended by the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh after the planned ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, with the baby being their second grandchild and first granddaughter.