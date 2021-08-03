Kevin Hart is about to visit Abu Dhabi's Yas Island: 'I’m expecting to be blown away'

Kevin Hart is on his way to Abu Dhabi. The US comedian has revealed his next holiday will be at Yas Island, “the craziest entertainment venue in the world”.

Hart revealed on Instagram he has partnered with Yas Island, and will soon be travelling to the capital’s entertainment destination to experience all of its attractions.

From Ferrari World to Warner Bros World, Hart expressed his excitement about his coming trip in a video shared with his 117 million followers.

“Yours truly will be coming that way soon. I’m excited, I’m pumped up,” said Hart in the video. “I’m going to hop into that world of excitement … I’m expecting to be blown away.

“You’re doing it too big over there for me not to come and get some … Yas Island, buckle up!”

In the caption accompanying the post, Hart gave a teaser of what he would be doing when he gets to the capital, saying he would take to the F1 race track.

“Yas Island Abu Dhabi... Get ready to go Hart! Who knows, I may as well take on a job there for a while,” he wrote, alongside a winking emoji.

The Fatherhood star did not reveal when he would be visiting the UAE, but suggested he would be bringing his family along for the vacation.

Yas Island has been capturing plenty of attention on social media in recent weeks, thanks to its catchy Bee Gees-inspired “Stayin' On Yas” campaign.

The clever tourism drive, which plays on the Bee Gees hit Stayin’ Alive, has racked up more than 1.2 million views on YouTube since its release.

Speaking to The National, Liam Findlay, general manager of Yas Island's Experience Hub, said: "We have been mostly known for our individual assets. Ferrari World or the Grand Prix has been more famous than Yas Island. So every asset is known famously by itself.

“But now, because we have volume ... meaning we have all these new assets like Etihad Arena and SeaWorld coming up, Yas Island is a destination."

Experience Hub's brand marketing director Badr Bourji said that campaign was just the beginning, and another song and video is on its way, although he wouldn't reveal much more. “What I can say is we will keep that momentum running and plan to build on our success.”

Perhaps Hart's visit is another piece of that puzzle.

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Hotel Silence

Auður Ava Ólafsdóttir

Pushkin Press

