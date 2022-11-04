Dubai ranks in world’s most popular honeymoon destinations and Maldives tops TikTok list

Five-star resorts, luxury spas and desert sunsets have earned Dubai a place in a ranking of the world’s most popular honeymoon destinations.

The skyscraper city ranks in a study by travel company Kuoni that analysed more than 445 TikTok hashtags to reveal the current trending honeymoon destinations.

Dubai just makes the cut, squeezing into ninth position with TikTokers sharing a variety of honeymoons in the United Arab Emirates’ best-known city.

Dubai is the ninth most popular honeymoon destination on TikTok. Photo: Dubai Tourism

Topping the list as the world’s most popular honeymoon destination is the Maldives.

Known for its white sands, crystal-clear waters and array of luxury resorts, the Indian Ocean island destination has more than 3.5 million views on the video-sharing platform under the hashtag Maldives honeymoon.

Videos posted on TikTok offer a glimpse into the sun-soaked paradise with spas, water villas and alfresco dining experiences all popular content.

The world’s most popular honeymoon destinations on TikTok

The Maldives is the most popular honeymoon destination on TikTok. Photo: Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa

Maldives Italy Bali, Indonesia Greece Antigua and Barbuda Malaysia Mexico United Kingdom Dubai, United Arab Emirates Costa Rica

The second most popular country for newlyweds to holiday is Italy. The European country has 3.2 million views for videos showing off Italian honeymoons. Home to celebrity favourite Lake Como, the alluring Amalfi coast, the Dolomite mountains and the idyllic Tuscan countryside, Italy is a hotspot for couples.

Indonesia island destination Bali ranks third with more than 2.3 million views. The island is a popular post-wedding destination for many couples, with a much-loved variety of landscapes from vibrant forests untouched beaches.

Bali is TikTok's third most popular destination for newylweds. Photo: Unsplash / Artem Beliaikin

Greece is the fourth most popular holiday destination for newly-weds, with 1.4 million views under its honeymoon hashtag. Adding in the country's islands, such as vibrant Mykonos and picture-perfect Santorini, the view count increases to 2.2m.

Read more Where celebrities honeymoon: from JLo and Ben in Paris to Kourtney and Travis in Milan

Rounding off the top five is Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean. Ideal for couples looking for a laid-back getaway, the destination offers palm-lined beaches, elegant resorts and world-class sailing.

To compile the list, Kuoni analysed TikTok data for honeymoon hashtags in more than 445 destinations, including countries, cities, states and regions around the world. These were then ranked in order of most watched to reveal the most popular places.