Where celebrities honeymoon: from JLo and Ben in Paris to Kourtney and Travis in Milan

After tying the knot in Las Vegas, newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are honeymooning in Paris.

The couple, who rekindled their romance last year two decades after they were first engaged, wed in a low-key ceremony on Saturday, with Lopez choosing an off-the-shoulder lace gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

And on Thursday, the couple were spotted in the City of Light, dressed formally as they strolled hand-in-hand on the way to dinner.

As the couple continue to make the most of their newlywed bliss, we take a look at some of the other honeymoon destinations chosen by A-list couples:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Following their 2018 wedding in New Delhi, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a relaxing honeymoon at Six Senses Zighy Bay hotel in Dibba, Oman.

The couple shared a relaxed selfie with Oman’s rocky landscape in the background, alongside the caption: “Marital bliss, they say.”

The hotel is known for its luxury appeal and secluded location set among mountainous, looking out over open blue water.

The couple also enjoyed a second honeymoon to the Caribbean in January 2019, reportedly planned by Jonas as a surprise.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

The oldest of the Kardashian sisters married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in a lavish ceremony in Portifino, Italy, in May, attended by the couple’s famous family and friends.

And, the couple chose to remain in the country for their honeymoon, exploring Milan alongside Barker's daughter Alabama and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. The family visited the famed Piazza Duomo during the trip, and were pictured strolling hand-in-hand through the city.

They also enjoyed a relaxing few days on the Italian coast before returning to their home in Calabasas, California.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Another couple who chose Italy for their wedding and honeymoon is John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. The pair wed in 2013 in Lake Como and visited Portofino as the first stop on their honeymoon.

And, to mark their eighth anniversary, the couple returned in July 2021. "We spent the evening in Portofino, the first stop on our honeymoon in 2013,” Legend wrote on Instagram. “It’s still magical."

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Following their 2019 wedding in Morocco, Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre returned to the continent for their honeymoon a month later.

The couple enjoyed an eco-friendly safari in Tanzania with Singita, which offers luxury lodges and reserves. They also worked with non-profit Grumeti Fund to learn about its conservation work.

“Thank you to Beverly and Wesley at @grumetifund for educating us on all the important work they do for the #ecotourism in the #serengeti #oursingita #ecotourism,” Dhowre wrote on Instagram.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas honeymooned in the Maldives following their wedding in May 2019. The couple stayed at luxury resort Soneva Fushi, where they stayed in a private overwater villa.

Jonas shared drone footage of himself braving the slide at the Out of the Blue restaurant, plunging straight into the Indian Ocean. He also posted shots of Turner soaking up the sun on a hammock and watching the sunset from the beach.