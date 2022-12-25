Lindsay Lohan shares rare selfie with Kuwaiti husband for Christmas

Lindsay Lohan has taken to social media to share a rare selfie with her Kuwaiti husband Bader Shammas for the holidays.

The actress, 36, who lives in Dubai, has shared a smiling photo alongside Shammas in front of a Christmas tree to her 11.9 million followers. She simply captioned the photo: “Merry Christmas Everyone!”.

Last month, Lohan made her return to acting with a new Netflix film called Falling for Christmas, which was released on November 10. Lohan also acted as executive producer on the title, as part of a three-film deal with the platform.

Speaking to Cosmo about the film, she said: “It was really comforting to me, when I got the script, to see a movie that was a rom-com because it’s always fun to work on something lighthearted and family-oriented that makes people happy and provides a bit of an escape.

"And I was excited to kind of come back, to do something with Netflix, who is a big family in a way. It was the right fit for me, especially to be able to executive produce it.”

Lohan moved to Dubai in 2014 after first visiting in 2008 for the opening of Atlantis, The Palm.

“It took me moving there [to Dubai] to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going and learning to say 'no.' And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first,” she said.

In April, she reiterated the sense of calm she felt about the emirate in an interview with Vogue.

"It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai. I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm," Lohan said in her Life in Looks interview.

"I think it's because paparazzi is illegal there. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learnt to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life."

