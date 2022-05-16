Billboard Music Awards 2002 winners list: Olivia Rodrigo, Drake and BTS win big

While it was The Weeknd and Doja Cat who entered Sunday's Billboard Music Awards as the frontrunners, with 17 and 14 nominations respectively, Drake and Olivia Rodrigo came out on top with top artist and top new artist awards.

The ceremony, which was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, US, and hosted by rapper P Diddy, celebrates the music industry's chart-topping artists. It includes material released by artists between April 10, 2021 and March 26, 2022.

Big-name celebrities attended the event, although there were some notable absences, including Rodrigo and Kanye West, who now goes by the name of Ye.

Awards were given in 62 categories, with 54 being given out in a non-televised portion via a TikTok livestream.

Rodrigo won several more awards, including Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Streaming Songs Artist.

Top Duo/Group went to K-pop band BTS, who also won Top Song Sales Artist.

Doja Cat also did well, winning Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist and Top R&B Album for Planet Her.

Meanwhile, Ye won a handful of gongs, too, with Top Christian Artist, Top Gospel Artist and Top Christian Album for Donda.

List of winners at the Billboard Music Awards 2022:

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake - WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake - WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS - WINNER

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift - WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

BTS - WINNER

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl US) Artist

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran - WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) - WINNER

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat - WINNER

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon

Khalid

The Weeknd - WINNER

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat - WINNER

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) - WINNER

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake - WINNER

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake - WINNER

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion - WINNER

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) - WINNER

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift - WINNER

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen - WINNER

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift - WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay - WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) - WINNER

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals - WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Maneskin

Twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) - WINNER

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny - WINNER

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny - WINNER

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis - WINNER

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 5

Eslabon Armado - WINNER

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) - WINNER

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga - WINNER

Marshmello

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Ye - WINNER

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye - WINNER

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, 3

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR - WINNER

Top Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends

Encanto - WINNER

In The Heights

Sing 2

tick, tick…BOOM!

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat, Planet Her - WINNER

Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album

Drake, Certified Lover Boy - WINNER

Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain

Rod Wave, SoulFly

The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love

Ye, Donda

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Lee Brice, Hey World

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) - WINNER

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album

AJR, OK Orchestra

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act

John Mayer, Sob Rock

Twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy - WINNER

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

J Balvin, Jose

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞

Karol G, KG051 - WINNER

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha

FKA twigs, Caprisongs

Illenium, Fallen Embers - WINNER

Porter Robinson, Nurture

Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood, My Savior

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven

Ye, Donda - WINNER

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.

Ye, Donda - WINNER

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay - WINNER

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Glass Animals, Heat Waves

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay - WINNER

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears