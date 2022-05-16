Billboard Music Awards 2002 winners list: Olivia Rodrigo, Drake and BTS win big

While it was The Weeknd and Doja Cat who entered Sunday's Billboard Music Awards as the frontrunners, with 17 and 14 nominations respectively, Drake and Olivia Rodrigo came out on top with top artist and top new artist awards.
The ceremony, which was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, US, and hosted by rapper P Diddy, celebrates the music industry's chart-topping artists. It includes material released by artists between April 10, 2021 and March 26, 2022.
Big-name celebrities attended the event, although there were some notable absences, including Rodrigo and Kanye West, who now goes by the name of Ye.
Awards were given in 62 categories, with 54 being given out in a non-televised portion via a TikTok livestream.
Rodrigo won several more awards, including Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Streaming Songs Artist.
Top Duo/Group went to K-pop band BTS, who also won Top Song Sales Artist.
Doja Cat also did well, winning Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist and Top R&B Album for Planet Her.
Meanwhile, Ye won a handful of gongs, too, with Top Christian Artist, Top Gospel Artist and Top Christian Album for Donda.
List of winners at the Billboard Music Awards 2022:
Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake - WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Top Male Artist
Drake - WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS - WINNER
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift - WINNER
Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Adele
BTS - WINNER
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl US) Artist
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran - WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) - WINNER
Top R&B Artist
Doja Cat - WINNER
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Givēon
Khalid
The Weeknd - WINNER
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat - WINNER
Summer Walker
SZA
Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) - WINNER
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Rap Artist
Drake - WINNER
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake - WINNER
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion - WINNER
Top Rap Tour
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) - WINNER
Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift - WINNER
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen - WINNER
Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift - WINNER
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay - WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) - WINNER
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals - WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Maneskin
Twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) - WINNER
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny - WINNER
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny - WINNER
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
Kali Uchis - WINNER
Karol G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Calibre 5
Eslabon Armado - WINNER
Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
Bad Bunny (El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) - WINNER
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga - WINNER
Marshmello
Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye - WINNER
Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye - WINNER
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele, 3
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR - WINNER
Top Soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends
Encanto - WINNER
In The Heights
Sing 2
tick, tick…BOOM!
Top R&B Album
Doja Cat, Planet Her - WINNER
Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top Rap Album
Drake, Certified Lover Boy - WINNER
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Ye, Donda
Top Country Album
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) - WINNER
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Top Rock Album
AJR, OK Orchestra
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act
John Mayer, Sob Rock
Twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy - WINNER
Top Latin Album
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
J Balvin, Jose
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
Karol G, KG051 - WINNER
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Top Dance/Electronic Album
C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha
FKA twigs, Caprisongs
Illenium, Fallen Embers - WINNER
Porter Robinson, Nurture
Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender
Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood, My Savior
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
Ye, Donda - WINNER
Top Gospel Album
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.
Ye, Donda - WINNER
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay - WINNER
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Streaming Song
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Glass Animals, Heat Waves
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay - WINNER
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears