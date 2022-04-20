Drake posts throwback photo with Taylor Swift sparking theories of a collaboration

A throwback photo Drake shared on his Instagram, showing the God’s Plan singer nuzzled up to Taylor Swift, have fans wondering whether the two Grammy Award-winning artists and longtime pals are going to finally collaborate.

"They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work," Drake captioned his Instagram post, which also featured a carousel of photos of himself and his son Adonis.

The cryptic nature of the caption and the photos has roused theories that Drake may be hinting at a coming collaboration, or perhaps the release of an old song he has recorded with Swift.

“This can’t be a coincidence. Something really is coming,” one fan wrote in all-caps.

“Remember there were rumours about [a] Drake [and] Taylor Swift collaboration during [the] 1989 era,” another wrote, referencing Swift’s fifth studio album, which was released in 2014.

“What if that song is in the vault tracks?”

Last year, Swift pledged to re-record her first six albums with the aim of owning the new set of masters. The move came as a retaliation to former label Big Machine Label Group and music executive Scooter Braun for selling her masters — the official sound recording from which future editions stem — to investment fund Shamrock Holdings, without offering Swift the option of buying them back.

Drake X Taylor Swift incoming 🧐 pic.twitter.com/sTrd3um7A7 — Did Donda 2 Get Finished Today? (@didjesusdrop) April 19, 2022

Swift began by re-releasing her 2008 album with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in February 2021 and then Red (Taylor’s Version) in November, a re-recording of her fourth studio album. Both featured a selection of never-heard-before tracks from Swift’s vault.

Fans believe that a re-recording of Swift's 1989 is on the horizon, and that the album will feature a song with Drake. Others think the re-recording will be of Swift’s 2017 album reputation.

Read More New Ed Sheeran music video filmed in Kyiv before war broke out

“Taylor Swift featuring Drake on the reputation vault tracks, I’m saying,” one fan wrote.

But it remains to be seen whether or not Drake’s enigmatic photo post has anything to do with a coming collaboration, the release of an older recording, or whether the Controlla star was simply feeling nostalgic.