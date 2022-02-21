Glastonbury Festival 2022: Sir Paul McCartney set to headline Pyramid stage

Sir Paul McCartney is reportedly set to headline the Glastonbury Festival a week after his 80th birthday.

The Beatles singer is said to be taking to the festival’s famous Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night, joining fellow headliner Billie Eilish, who is so far the only headline act to be officially confirmed by festival organisers.

This summer’s festival will be the first to take place since 2019. Glastonbury’s 2020 event, which was due to mark the festival’s 50th anniversary and see McCartney perform, was cancelled because of the pandemic, which also hampered any plans to reschedule in 2021.

Glastonbury Festival is set to return in 2022 for the first time in three years. Reuters

Taylor Swift was among the headline acts scheduled to perform at the 2020 event, but according to reports, the star has “politely declined” to be part of the festival this year.

However, Diana Ross, who was meant to play the coveted Sunday afternoon Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage, will still perform.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis said the festival’s full line-up will be released this week. US rapper Kendrick Lamar, who was due to be the third headliner in 2020, is the favourite to take the final headline slot this year.

Other acts rumoured to perform include Haim and Noel Gallagher.

Glastonbury Festival is one of the biggest and most respected music festivals in the world. Taking place in the remote village of Pilton in the south west of England, the event has featured performances from artists including The Rolling Stones, Metallica, Dolly Parton, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Stormzy throughout its five-decade run.

This year’s event will return to Worthy Farm from June 22 to June 26. Tickets for the festival are sold out, as organisers have automatically allowed 2020 ticket holders to keep their tickets for the event. However, once the full line-up has been announced, there will likely be a resale of any tickets given back from those who are no longer able to go.