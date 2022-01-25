Why did Taylor Swift call out Blur's Damon Albarn on Twitter?

Blur frontman compared Swift's work to Billie Eilish in an interview he claims was 'reduced to clickbait'

Taylor Swift has criticised Damon Albarn over accusations that she doesn't write her own songs. AFP
Farah Andrews
Jan 25, 2022

Taylor Swift has called out Blur frontman Damon Albarn over the accusation that she doesn't write her own songs.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Albarn was asked for his opinion on a number of current artists and songwriters and spends a portion of the conversation comparing Swift to Billie Eilish. He described the latter as "exceptional", but dismissed Swift's work, saying: "She doesn't write her own songs".

Swift responded by retweeting the publication's post about the story and writing: "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this.

"I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really messed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW."

She then clarified: "I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering."

Damon Albarn later apologised to Taylor Swift, suggesting some of his comments had been taken out of context and reduced to clickbait. Getty Images

Damon Albarn later apologised to Taylor Swift, suggesting some of his comments had been taken out of context and reduced to clickbait. Getty Images

In the interview, Albarn said that he is "attracted to" Eilish's work over Swift's, saying: "It's just darker – less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she's exceptional."

The interviewer then said that Swift co-writes all of her music, to which Albarn responded: "That doesn't count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I'm not hating on anybody, I'm just saying there's a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes."

Eilish co-writes her music with brother and producer Finneas.

Swift's writing partner Jack Antonoff also responded on Twitter, saying: "I’ve never met Damon Albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs Taylor writes and brings in."

READ MORE
Why Jake Gyllenhaal is trending after Taylor Swift’s 'All Too Well' releases

Albarn responded to Swift on Twitter, suggesting some of his comments had been taken out of context.

"I totally agree with you," he wrote. "I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand."

Updated: January 25th 2022, 5:59 AM
MusicCelebrityUS NewsUK News
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Why did Taylor Swift call out Blur's Damon Albarn on Twitter?
An image that illustrates this article Black Eyed Peas' Expo 2020 Dubai gig 'a dream come true'Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article NCT 127 win top prize at Seoul Music Awards
An image that illustrates this article South Indian Hit Music Festival delights crowds at Expo 2020 DubaiStory gallery icon