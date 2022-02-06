Narendra Modi leads tributes to Lata Mangeshkar: 'I am anguished beyond words'

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday, after it was announced she had died aged 92.

The beloved Bollywood playback singer had been in the intensive care unit at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Her sister, Usha Mangeshkar, confirmed her death to Press Trust of India.

"I am anguished beyond words," wrote Modi on Twitter. "The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

Two days of national mourning was declared by the government in India after the news broke, with the national flag to fly at half-mast as a mark of respect. A state funeral was also announced for late Sunday, with Modi reportedly heading to Mumbai to pay his respects.

"Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions," Modi wrote in a second tweet. "She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India."

In a third tribute post on Twitter, he said: "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tribute on the social media platform. "Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable."

Actors, athletes, politicians and fans across the world took to social media to express their grief at Mangeshkar's death.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu described her on Twitter as a "voice that defined Indian music for generations".

"Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another."

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who had been relatively quiet on social media following the birth of her first child by surrogate, posted an Instagram Story paying homage to Mangeshkar. "The music will never stop," she wrote. "Om Shanti Lataji."

Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi wrote: "She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades. Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans."

Composer AR Rahman kept it simple, posting a photo of the Firdaus Orchestra leader with Mangeshkar, and the caption: "Love, respect and prayers."

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to the singer, who he said "shared a very special bond with the people of Assam".

"She sang her first Assamese song Jonakore Raati by closing her eyes after being described the natural beauty of Assam by Bhupen Da."

Renowned actor Akshay Kumar joined in on Twitter, writing: "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe … and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti."

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!

Fellow Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal also paid tribute, saying she's "feeling numb". "Devastated," she wrote on Twitter. "Somehow it feels that even the birds, trees & wind are silent today. Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji your divine voice will echo till eternity. Rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Those from the sporting world also paid tribute, including former India Test cricket captain Virat Kohli. "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones."

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said: "Your music touched our soul and made us smile. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Your legacy will inspire generations to come."

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag said: "The Nightingale of India, a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves."