Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar’s condition improves after being in ICU with Covid-19

Veteran Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, 92, who was admitted to hospital earlier this month with Covid-19, is showing signs of improvement. However, she remains under observation in the intensive care unit at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

On Friday, her representative released an update on her health, appealing “not to give wind to any false news”.

“Lata didi is showing signs of improvement from before and is under treatment in the ICU from the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdani," they said.

On Saturday, Dr Samdani also gave an update on her health, saying: “Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today.”

Last week, in a bid to quell rumours that her condition was deteriorating, her representative said: “It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home."

One of the most revered singers in India, Mangeshkar’s career spanning 80 years began at the age of 13, when she started singing to support the family after her father’s death. She has recorded songs in more than 1,000 films. Though she sings primarily in Hindi and Marathi, she has recorded in dozens of Indian and foreign languages, too.

Nicknamed the "Nightingale of India", Mangeshkar’s most famous songs include Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Lag Jaa Gale, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara and Bahon Mein Chale Aao.

In 2011, she made it into the Guinness World Records for being the most recorded artist in music history.

Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 2001, becoming only the second singer after Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi to win the award. She has also been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National Film Awards of India and Filmfare Awards.