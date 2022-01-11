Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar admitted to hospital with Covid-19

Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Indian singer, 92, is in the intensive care unit of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Mangeshkar’s niece, Rachana Shah, confirmed the news to Asian News International, saying the singer is exhibiting mild symptoms.

“She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers,” Shah said.

Get well soon and come out of the ICU even sooner, @mangeshkarlata tai. You are not just the voice of our nation; you are its soul. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) January 11, 2022

In 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems.

“Lata didi suffered from a viral chest infection so we got her to the hospital. But now, she is on a path of recovery. Thank you for your concern,” Shah said at the time.

Several people took to social media to wish Mangeshkar a speedy recovery. "Get well soon and come out of the ICU even sooner," Anand Ranganathan, author of The Land of the Wilted Rose, wrote on Twitter. "You are not just the voice of our nation; you are its soul."

One of the most revered playback singers in India, Mangeshkar has recorded songs in more than 1,000 films. Though she sings primarily in Hindi and Marathi, she has recorded in dozens of Indian and foreign languages.

Nicknamed the "Nightingale of India", Mangeshkar’s most famous songs include Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Lag Jaa Gale, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara and Bahon Mein Chale Aao.

Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 2001. She is only the second singer, after Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi, to receive the award.

Read more Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu moves from India to New York

Mangeshkar took to Twitter in December to commemorate the 80th anniversary of her radio debut.

“On 16 December 1941, I sang two songs for the first time in the studio for radio after seeking the blessings of my parents,” she tweeted in Hindi. “It has been 80 years today. In these 80 years, I have got immense love and blessings from the people. I believe that I will always keep getting your love and blessings.”