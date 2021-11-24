2022 Grammy Awards: all the nominees in key categories, from Olivia Rodrigo to BTS

Jon Batiste led the Grammy nominations on Tuesday in a best album field that spanned rap to jazz music and embraced newcomers such as teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo and veteran Tony Bennett alike.

Batiste and Justin Bieber will compete for the top prize – album of the year – along with Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, R&B artist Doja Cat, singer-songwriter HER, rapper Kanye West, Bennett's collaboration with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and rapper Lil Nas X.

The Grammys, the highest honours in the music industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on January 31.

Nominees in each of the top three categories – album, song and record of the year – were increased to 10 from eight for the first time.

"Adding more nominees is a way to cast a wider net for more music, more artists and more genres," Recording Academy chief executive Harvey Mason Jr said, announcing the change on Tuesday.

Eilish (Happier Than Ever), Rodrigo (Drivers License), Bieber (Peaches) and Batiste (Freedom) were among the 10 nominees for record of the year, along with Swedish band Abba's new comeback single, I Still Have Faith in You. Swift, an 11-time Grammy winner, snagged a best album nod for her best-selling Evermore, but was shut out of the other races, disappointing fans who felt she had been snubbed.

"So stoked Evermore has been honoured like this," Swift tweeted.

Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the US charts in January when her single Drivers License went viral, got seven nods, including best new artist and album for Sour.

Batiste, who also leads the band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, scored nominations across the board, ranging from classical composition and American roots to his music video Freedom and album We Are, which was inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020.

"WOW! Thank you God!! I love everybody! I’m so grateful to my collaborators and to my ancestors," Batiste wrote on Twitter.

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab, whose Sufi-infused jazz sounds caught the attention of Barack Obama, has been nominated in the best new artist category.

Rapper Jay Z became the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time when he took his total to 83, surpassing the previous record held by music producer Quincy Jones. Paul McCartney added two nods to take second place with 81.

The Recording Academy earlier this year changed the way nominations and winners are chosen after allegations that the process was open to rigging and Canadian artist The Weeknd received zero nods.

Nominees this time were selected by all 11,000 voting members of the Recording Academy, instead of smaller committees whose names were not revealed. Winners are also chosen by the musicians, producers and songwriters who belong to the academy.

K-Pop band BTS, which has yet to win a Grammy despite dominating the US music charts for almost two years, scored a single nod on Tuesday for the performance of their top-selling single Butter in the pop group field.

West, who's had a contentious relationship with the Grammys, got five nods for his hit album Donda, which was dedicated to his late mother.

Bennett, 95, who has Alzheimer's disease, and Gaga got five nods for their Cole Porter duets album Love for Sale, which is expected to be Bennett's last.

The eligibility period for the Grammys ran from September 2020 to September 2021, meaning Adele's new album 30 will have to wait until next time.

Here are all the nominees in key categories for the 2022 Grammy Awards:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

We Are – Jon Batiste

– Jon Batiste Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

– Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Justice – Justin Bieber

– Justin Bieber Planet Her – Doja Cat

– Doja Cat Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

– Billie Eilish Back Of My Mind – HER

– HER Montero – Lil Nas X

– Lil Nas X Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

– Olivia Rodrigo Evermore – Taylor Swift

– Taylor Swift Donda – Kanye West

RECORD OF THE YEAR

I Still Have Faith In You – ABBA

– ABBA Freedom – Jon Batiste

– Jon Batiste I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

– Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Peaches – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

– Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

– Brandi Carlile Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

– Doja Cat Featuring SZA Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

– Billie Eilish Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

– Lil Nas X Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

– Olivia Rodrigo Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

– Ed Sheeran A Beautiful Noise – Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile

– Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

– Olivia Rodrigo Fight For You – HER

– HER Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

– Billie Eilish Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

– Doja Cat Featuring SZA Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

– Silk Sonic Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

– Lil Nas X Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

– Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

BEST NEW ARTIST

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

– Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Lonely – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

– Justin Bieber & benny blanco Butter – BTS

– BTS Higher Power – Coldplay

– Coldplay Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Justice – Justin Bieber

– Justin Bieber Planet Her – Doja Cat

– Doja Cat Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

– Billie Eilish Positions – Ariana Grande

– Ariana Grande Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Shot In The Dark – AC/DC

– AC/DC Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) – Black Pumas

– Black Pumas Nothing Compares 2 U – Chris Cornell

– Chris Cornell Ohms – Deftones

– Deftones Making A Fire – Foo Fighters

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Family Ties – Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

– Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar Up – Cardi B

– Cardi B My Life – J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

– J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray Way 2 Sexy – Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

– Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug Thot S*** – Megan Thee Stallion

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Forever After All – Luke Combs

– Luke Combs Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton

– Mickey Guyton All I Do Is Drive – Jason Isbell

– Jason Isbell Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves

– Kacey Musgraves You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

BEST MUSIC FILM