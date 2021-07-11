Who is Arooj Aftab? Pakistani singer scores nod in Barack Obama's summer playlist

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab’s Sufi-infused jazz sounds have caught the attention of Barack Obama.

The former US president on Saturday revealed his summer playlist, and, as with previous picks, it is as eclectic as they come.

The 38 songs featured run the gamut, from singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell’s 1976 single Coyote to rapper J Cole’s 2016 hit Neighbours, and the more recent Find a Way by Grammy-winning singer HER as well as Leave the Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic.

Aftab’s song Mohabbat, which means love, is one of the few non-English songs on the list, a tradition Obama has been sharing for a few years, even while he was in the White House.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there's a lot to celebrate this summer,” the former president tweeted on Saturday. "Here’s a playlist of songs I've been listening to lately – it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between. pic.twitter.com/xwTPun9wsw — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 10, 2021

Who is Arooj Aftab?

Born in Lahore, Pakistan, Aftab, 36, moved to the US in 2005 to study at Boston’s Berklee College of Music. Now living in Brooklyn, she independently released her first album, Bird Under Water, in 2015 and found critical acclaim.

Describing her sound, a fusion of jazz and Sufi music sung to Urdu lyrics, as "neo-Sufi", she followed up that success with her second album, Siren Islands, in 2018. The New York Times included the album in its list of 25 Best Classical Music Tracks of 2018, with writer Seth Colter Walls calling it "easily one of my favourite releases from the first half of this year”.

Mohabbat, from Obama’s summer playlist, is from Aftab’s third album, Vulture Prince, released in April. Dedicated to her younger brother, Maher, who died earlier this year, the album has been praised for its intensity and minimalism.

Music website Pitchfork described it as a “heartbreaking, exquisite document of the journey from grief to acceptance”.

Calling Mohabbat the album’s “centrepiece”, Aftab “transforms it into a slow-burn exploration of the pain of separation", writes the magazine.

“Aftab sings, her voice afloat in grief so expansive that it seems to encompass the world, and whatever realms lie beyond.”

Speaking to NPR, Aftab called her latest album "very relevant" for the current times.

“The way things have been unfolding, it's just madness. It's crazy, and it almost sometimes feels like it's too much. And I think that's really the direction I threw myself in when we pivoted on Vulture Prince — and how it's come out now and the time that it's coming out,” she said.

“I think there's a way for artists to say something with their work that is not always very direct. It's not always like social activism, but it is, you know, in its subtlety and its grace. It can just be there very unimposingly. And I think, Vulture Prince, by design, I intended for it to have a lot of those elements in it.”

Aftab acknowledged Obama's recognition on Saturday, posting: "Well this has been wonderful to wake up to! Thank you @barackobama."

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

Jawab Iteiqal

Director: Mohamed Sammy

Starring: Mohamed Ramadan, Ayad Nasaar, Mohamed Adel and Sabry Fawaz

2 stars

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

The Lowdown Kesari Rating: 2.5/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Anubhav Singh

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra





BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

MATCH INFO Red Star Belgrade v Tottenham Hotspur, midnight (Thursday), UAE

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

