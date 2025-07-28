Ziad Rahbani to be laid to rest after Beirut farewell marked by applause and flowers

From Beirut’s Hamra district, long considered a backdrop to his work and a hub of Lebanon’s cultural life, Ziad Rahbani began his final journey on Monday morning.

The body of the Lebanese composer, who died on Saturday at the age of 69, was transferred from Al-Khoury Hospital in Hamra to his final resting place in Mhaydseh, a village near Bikfaya – a historic mountain town north-east of Beirut.

Mourners gathered outside the hospital at dawn and applauded as the ambulance carrying his casket departed at 9am Beirut time, with many scattering flower petals in tribute.

This brief gathering is expected to be the only public farewell, in accordance with the family’s wishes. There was no formal procession through the streets. Instead, those who assembled at the hospital either walked alongside the vehicle or followed it in silence as it headed toward the Church of the Dormition of the Virgin in Bikfaya, where the funeral ceremony will take place.

There, Rahbani’s mother and collaborator Fairuz will receive the casket in a private setting. The church will begin receiving visitors at 11am, with the funeral mass scheduled for 4pm.

Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani performs during a concert at al-Manara theatre, in Cairo on November 30, 2018. AFP Rahbani performs during the Beirut Holidays 2019 Festival at the waterfront in the Lebanese capital on July 19, 2019. AFP Rahbani performs during a concert at the Ehdeniyat International Festival in Ehden town in Lebanon on July 30, 2015. Reuters Ziad Rahbani Ziad Rahbani, the Lebanese composer, playwright, pianist and political activist, has died, aged 69. AFP Born in 1956 in Antelias, near Beirut, Ziad Rahbani was the eldest son of renowned singer Fairouz and composer Assi Rahbani. AFP His mother Fairouz performed some of his compositions at her concerts, blending Lebanese folklore with western syncopation and phrasing. AFP Rahbani, left, performing with his mother Fairouz at Beirut's Piccadilly Theatre in 1975, in the musical Mais El Rim. AFP From a young age, Rahbani showed signs of prodigious talent, composing his first musical work at the age of 17. AFP Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun said Rahbani was 'not just an artist, but a complete intellectual and cultural phenomenon'. AFP Rahbani, right, in July 2001, at a rehearsal with Armenian conductor Karen Durgaryan in Beiteddine, in the Chouf region of Lebanon, for concerts by Fairouz at the annual festival. AFP Rahbani at an anti-government protest organised by Lebanon's communist party, in Beirut in December 2018. AP

Rahbani died following a long illness – his health had deteriorated in recent months and, according to Lebanon’s Culture Minister Ghassan Salame, plans for further treatment were eventually halted.

“We dreaded this day, as we knew his health was deteriorating and his desire for treatment was diminishing,” he said. “Plans to treat him in Lebanon or abroad had become obsolete, as Ziad no longer had the capacity to imagine the necessary treatment and surgeries. May God have mercy on artist Rahbani. We will mourn him by singing his immortal songs.”

Rahbani, widely regarded as one of the most original and creative voices to emerge from Lebanon in the past five decades, has been mourned across the Arab world. His death sparked an outpouring of grief from political figures and fellow artists alike.

“Ziad Rahbani’s music is a voice carved from Lebanon’s soul,” Lebanese composer and musicologist Toufic Maatouk told The National. “He called it 'oriental jazz', but it was more a fusion of Arabic melodies, funk and jazz that sounded unmistakably Lebanese. Each note carried Beirut’s chaos, warmth and wit. Ziad's artistry wasn’t imitation, it was invention, born from home.”

Singer Elissa was among the many artists who paid tribute online. “Ziad Rahbani was no ordinary artist and certainly no ordinary person,” she wrote on X. “His musical and artistic genius is one of a kind, never to be repeated. With his loss, Lebanon has lost a part of itself, and a large piece of its collective memory. Fairuz, our ambassador to the whole world, is first and foremost Ziad’s mother today. May God grant her strength and patience.”

Najwa Karam praised his influence across generations: “A great genius has departed from Lebanon ahead of his time and like no one else. He planted a laugh full of depth. His theatre and his music were the essence of a battle between the golden past and a visionary future,” she said on X. "A son of freedom who feared nothing. May God have mercy on you and may your soul rest in heaven.”

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun also issued a statement of condolence. “Ziad Rahbani was not just an artist; he was an integrated intellectual and cultural figure,” he said. “Moreover, he was a living conscience, a rebellious voice against injustice, and an honest mirror for those who suffered and were marginalised. He wrote about people's pain and played on the strings of truth, without ambiguity.

“Ziad's many distinguished works will remain alive in the memory of the Lebanese and Arabs, inspiring future generations and reminding them that art can be an act of resistance, and that words can be a stance. May Ziad Rahbani rest in peace, and may his music and plays, vibrant with memory and life, remain a beacon of freedom and a call for human dignity.”

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

Introduced in 2011 by Uefa, European football’s governing body, it demands that clubs live within their means. Chiefly, spend within their income and not make substantial losses. What the rules dictate?

The second phase of its implementation limits losses to €30 million (Dh136m) over three seasons. Extra expenditure is permitted for investment in sustainable areas (youth academies, stadium development, etc). Money provided by owners is not viewed as income. Revenue from “related parties” to those owners is assessed by Uefa's “financial control body” to be sure it is a fair value, or in line with market prices. What are the penalties?

There are a number of punishments, including fines, a loss of prize money or having to reduce squad size for European competition – as happened to PSG in 2014. There is even the threat of a competition ban, which could in theory lead to PSG’s suspension from the Uefa Champions League.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EXare%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJanuary%2018%2C%202021%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPadmini%20Gupta%2C%20Milind%20Singh%2C%20Mandeep%20Singh%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20Raised%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2410%20million%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E28%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eundisclosed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMS%26amp%3BAD%20Ventures%2C%20Middle%20East%20Venture%20Partners%2C%20Astra%20Amco%2C%20the%20Dubai%20International%20Financial%20Centre%2C%20Fintech%20Fund%2C%20500%20Startups%2C%20Khwarizmi%20Ventures%2C%20and%20Phoenician%20Funds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

House-hunting Top 10 locations for inquiries from US house hunters, according to Rightmove Edinburgh, Scotland Westminster, London Camden, London Glasgow, Scotland Islington, London Kensington and Chelsea, London Highlands, Scotland Argyll and Bute, Scotland Fife, Scotland Tower Hamlets, London

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young