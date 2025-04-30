Baalbek, a heritage site in Lebanon, is regarded as one of the largest and best-preserved examples of ancient Roman architecture. Photo: Unesco
Lebanon can no longer rely on aid to save its heritage, says Culture Minister

Ghassan Salame calls for a more self-reliant approach to restoration, at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Saeed Saeed
April 30, 2025