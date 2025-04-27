Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud reflects on his career journey at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. Ruel Pableo for the The National
Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud reflects on his career journey at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. Ruel Pableo for the The National

Culture

Books

Abu Dhabi Book Fair 2025: Mena Massoud on rejecting stereotypes and reclaiming Arab stories

The Egyptian-Canadian actor and cookbook author made an appearance on opening day of the event

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

April 27, 2025