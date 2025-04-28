Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2025 is being held at Manarat Al Saadiyat. Victor Besa / The Natioinal
Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2025 is being held at Manarat Al Saadiyat. Victor Besa / The Natioinal

Culture

Abu Dhabi Culture Summit 2025: UAE's investment is making real-life human impact, says minister

Sheikh Salem places emphasis on building inclusive societies as he urges creatives to harness benefits of AI

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

April 28, 2025