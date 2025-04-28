Abu Dhabi Culture Summit 2025: UAE's investment is making real-life human impact, says minister

Human values should not be compromised in the wake of the AI revolution, according to UAE Minister of Culture <a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title="">Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/04/27/culture-summit-day-one-highlights-mo-gawdat/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/04/27/culture-summit-day-one-highlights-mo-gawdat/">.</a> As part of his keynote address at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/04/27/culture-summit-day-one-highlights-mo-gawdat/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/04/27/culture-summit-day-one-highlights-mo-gawdat/">Culture Summit Abu Dhabi</a>, Sheikh Salem highlighted how the UAE's investments in culture aim to create more inclusive societies. He said the completion of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/14/doors-of-mosul-rebuilding-old-city-ruins/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/14/doors-of-mosul-rebuilding-old-city-ruins/">Revive the Spirit of Mosul</a> initiative – launched by Unesco with funding provided by the UAE – was an example of a cultural project with real-life human impact. The initiative involved the restoration of some of Iraq’s most famous religious sites, which were destroyed by ISIS in 2017. “Through this project, we have restored iconic landmarks such as the church and the mosque,” he said. “Not only has this initiative reconnected the people of Mosul with their multicultural heritage, it has also created sustainable community spaces, job opportunities, and strengthened local capacity. We ensure that these projects go beyond physical reconstruction by restoring hope while building a foundation for the future.” Sheikh Salem also affirmed the importance of the recently announced policy for the preservation of modern architectural heritage. Formally launched last month by the ministry, some of the initial measures involve protecting the UAE’s modern architectural buildings and cataloguing landmarks of significant cultural importance in terms of heritage and national identity. “In bridging the past and the present, we must embrace both historical landmarks and modern heritage,” he said. “At the same time, the UAE is advancing strategies to preserve modern architectural heritage through collaboration with academic institutions and the private sector.” As for the role of AI in the cultural space, whether through practice or policy, Sheikh Salem stated it is an important tool for preserving and protecting culture and creative rights, as well as sparking inspiration in the digital landscape. “The UAE's AI strategy stands as a blueprint for integrating artificial intelligence into various sectors, including culture, where the protection of creatives is always a priority,” he said. “We have taken steps to strengthen the copyright regulatory ecosystem in the country and continue to advocate for greater support for intellectual property and cultural rights worldwide.” Also addressing delegates was Ernesto Ottone Ramirez, Unesco’s assistant director-general for culture, who urged counterparts to ensure culture is enshrined in the organisation’s future global development policies. His comments respond to Unesco’s Sustainable Development Goals, adopted by UN member states in 2015 and running until 2030, which omit culture as a stand-alone goal – a continued point of controversy among cultural advocates. “If we don't put culture at the centre of sustainable development for whatever agenda will be built in the future beyond 2030, we are going to miss the greatest opportunity to speak about how culture can help to build peace in this crazy world that we're living in,” Ramirez said. He added that with artificial intelligence playing a monumental role in society in the years to come, the cultural and creative industries will have an important role in articulating the benefits and challenges they represent. “Technology clearly can build the new future of some institutions,” he said. “But we cannot build technology without ensuring that it's made for communities, livelihoods, well-being, and for the construction of the next generation.” Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) chairman <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/23/the-borderless-philosophy-of-the-abu-dhabi-masterpieces-collection/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/23/the-borderless-philosophy-of-the-abu-dhabi-masterpieces-collection/">Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak</a> said a unified approach by the cultural sector will ensure AI remains a tool for creative advancements. “I do not see AI as a negative. I'm obviously very optimistic. I see it as a massive positive,” he said. “But the only way it continues to be positive is if there is a unified view on how we're going to be using this tool … [and how we] create opportunities for creators to flourish.”