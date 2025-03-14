French artist Louis-Cyprien Rials stands in front of the Muslim and Christian monumental doors that are part of The Doors of Mosul art project he leads to honour Mosul’s centuries-old rich cultural diversity that has been a victim of conflicts. Photo: Louis-Cyprien Rials

The Doors of Mosul: Conceptual art project unlocks the past to heal present wounds

Three monumental doors reflect the coexistence of Muslims, Christians and Jewish communities that defined the city for centuries

Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

March 14, 2025