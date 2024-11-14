Restored Al Nouri Mosque minaret brings hope to war-weary Mosul

After years of careful restoration work, Mosul’s skyline has reclaimed one of its most beloved symbols, with Unesco placing the final brick in the city’s landmark <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/rebuilding-mosul-committee-holds-first-uae-meeting-for-restoration-of-al-nuri-mosque-1.770295" target="_blank">Al Nouri Mosque minaret</a>. Once a symbol of the city’s rich history and culture, the minaret was blown up by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/10/widow-of-isis-leader-sentenced-to-death-by-baghdad-court/" target="_blank">ISIS</a> in June 2017 as US-backed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank">Iraqi</a> forces approached Mosul’s old city, the last urban stronghold for the militants in more than three years of ruinous war. Maria Acetoso, head of Unesco's Reviving the Spirit of Mosul programme, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/2022/02/08/next-phase-of-uae-funded-revival-of-mosul-landmarks-to-start-in-weeks/" target="_blank">which was funded by the UAE</a>, told<i> The National </i>that the work concluded on Wednesday. “We have completed the reconstruction of Al Hadba Minaret,” Ms Acetoso said, using one of its names. The UN’s cultural agency launched its Mosul programme in early 2018, a few months after the declaration of victory over ISIS. Its aim was to recover the city’s famous buildings and heritage sites, while also repairing schools. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/mena/beyond-the-headlines-rebuilding-mosul-s-historic-al-nuri-mosque-1.931619" target="_blank">UAE donated $50 million</a> to restore Al Nouri complex, as well as two nearby churches, Al Saa’a and Al Tahera. The famous Al Nouri Mosque tower, which is still featured on Iraq's 10,000 dinar note, was 45 metres tall and decorated with ornamental brickwork. Constructed in the second half of the 12th century, the mosque was named after Nour Al Din Mahmoud Zangi, a Turkic ruler of the Syrian province who famously unified Muslim forces against the Crusaders. The rebuilding of the minaret involved numerous challenges. Unesco and its team faced the difficulty of balancing historical accuracy with modern needs. Using remnants recovered from the original structure, the team worked meticulously to ensure the minaret would honour its historic appearance while also using reinforcement techniques to withstand future challenges. As the restoration of the mosque project began, archaeologists made surprising discoveries. These include original marble columns constructed on square stone footings, uncovering four connected rooms built of stone under the prayer hall, plus artefacts, jars, pieces of carved stone and coins dating back to various periods. In March, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/2024/03/18/mosul-reconstruction-project-nearing-completion-says-unesco-official/" target="_blank">Unesco</a> predicted Al Nouri Mosque complex would reopen by the end of the year. “We are currently proceeding with completion of some details related to treatment of external surfaces, internal lighting system and final finishing of the annexed Madrassa,” Ms Acetoso confirmed. “The reconstruction of Al Nouri Prayer Hall is still continuing, along with related services,” she added. The complex is expected to draw visitors from across Iraq and beyond, boosting Mosul’s economy and reintroducing it as a centre of historical and cultural importance.