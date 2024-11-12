Researcher Dr Jaafar al Jotheri explores the site of the Battle of Al Qadisiyah. AP
Researcher Dr Jaafar al Jotheri explores the site of the Battle of Al Qadisiyah. AP

News

MENA

Archaeologists find early Islamic battle site in Iraq using 1970s spy satellite images

Battle of Al Qadisiyyah marked spread of Islam to Persia in the seventh century and has huge cultural significance in Arab world

Neil Murphy
Neil Murphy

November 12, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today