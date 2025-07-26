Ziad Rahbani, 'voice of Lebanon's soul', dies at 69: Tributes pour in for beloved composer

Ziad Rahbani, a Lebanese composer, playwright and political commentator known for his influential role in Arabic theatre and music, has died aged 69. The cause of death has yet to be announced.

The son of renowned singer Fairouz and late composer Assi Rahbani, Ziad Rahbani is widely regarded as one of the most distinctive creative voices to emerge from Lebanon in the past five decades.

Toufic Maatouk, Lebanese composer and musicologist, told The National: “Ziad Rahbani’s music is a voice carved from Lebanon’s soul. He called it 'oriental jazz,' but it was more – a fusion of Arabic melodies, funk, and jazz that sounded unmistakably Lebanese. Each note carried Beirut’s chaos, warmth, and wit. Ziad's artistry wasn’t imitation, it was invention, born from home.”

Ziad Rahbani, the Lebanese composer, playwright, pianist and political activist, has died, aged 69. AFP Born in 1956 in Antelias, near Beirut, Ziad Rahbani was the eldest son of renowned singer Fairouz and composer Assi Rahbani. AFP His mother Fairouz performed some of his compositions at her concerts, blending Lebanese folklore with western syncopation and phrasing. AFP Rahbani, left, performing with his mother Fairouz at Beirut's Piccadilly Theatre in 1975, in the musical Mais El Rim. AFP From a young age, Rahbani showed signs of prodigious talent, composing his first musical work at the age of 17. AFP Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun said Rahbani was 'not just an artist, but a complete intellectual and cultural phenomenon'. AFP Rahbani, right, in July 2001, at a rehearsal with Armenian conductor Karen Durgaryan in Beiteddine, in the Chouf region of Lebanon, for concerts by Fairouz at the annual festival. AFP Rahbani at an anti-government protest organised by Lebanon's communist party, in Beirut in December 2018. AP

Rahbani rose to prominence during the Lebanese Civil War through a series of acclaimed plays and musical works that combined colloquial Lebanese dialogue, jazz and classical Arabic music with political and social critique.

He was born in Beirut in 1956 into one of the Arab world’s most prominent musical families. He began his professional career at an early age, composing Saalouni El Nass in 1973, which Fairouz performed during a period when Assi Rahbani was recovering from a stroke.

In the years that followed, Ziad Rahbani established himself as an important figure in Beirut’s cultural scene. His early theatre productions including Nazl El-Sourour explored themes of civil conflict, sectarianism and everyday life in Lebanon with a satirical and often provocative tone.

Rahbani's music has found a global audience in recent years. Photo: Wewantsounds

Rahbani was an outspoken political commentator, often expressing support for leftist movements and criticising the Lebanese political establishment. While his views were often polarising, he remained a leading voice in regional cultural and political discourse.

In addition to his theatre work, Rahbani continued to compose music throughout his career, including a number of collaborations with his mother, in the 1980s. Albums such as Maarifti Feek and Wahdon introduced lyrical and musical directions for the celebrated musician, often reflecting more personal or socially conscious themes.

Although he gave few interviews in his later years, Rahbani continued to perform live, frequently mixing music with political commentary during his concerts. His influence extends to several generations of Arab musicians, writers and performers.

In recent years, the rise of the Habibi funk movement has won Rahbani fans around the world, with albums including Houdou Nisbi, Amrak Seedna & Abtal Wa Harameyah and Bennesbeh Labokra … Chou? reissued internationally on vinyl to great acclaim.

Arab musicians pay tribute to Ziad Rahbani

Lebanese musician Tania Salah, considered one of the founding voices of the country's independent music culture, says that Rahbani is the true architect of the scene.

“Some people like to think the indie scene started with us. I don’t think so. I believe it started with him, because he was already independent – from his family, from the Lebanese music scene, and even from the larger Arab world. His influences came from everywhere. He was the true first,” says Salah.

Lebanese musician Ziad Rahbani in the mid-1960s. AFP

Mayssa Kara, singer and artistic director of Berklee Abu Dhabi, said that Rahbani's current influence extended far beyond his artistic output.

“Ziad Rahbani was more than just a musician; he was a voice, a mirror, and a pulse for Lebanon,” said Kara. “He taught generations how to speak the truth through music, no matter how uncomfortable that truth was. His art was always based on his deep love for his country and its people, and this love shaped every lyric, melody, and story he told.

“People of all ages, classes, and faiths could relate to Ziad's music because it was so real. As a musician, he broke all the rules and didn't follow trends or fit into moulds, carving out a path that countless artists, including myself, have drawn inspiration from. He showed us that music could be both heartbreaking and full of humour,” Kara says.

Ziad Rahbani during a concert at Al Manara Theatre in Cairo in 2018. AFP

“Ziad, rest in music. Your music, your words, and your spirit will always live on in the hearts of the people of Lebanon. Without you, we might not even know what Lebanon means, but maybe that's the beauty of your legacy: you've become part of the country's very definition.”

Emirati composer Ihab Darwish says: “For us, this is a tragedy. It feels like we've lost one of the most iconic musicians in the Arab world.

“While I never met him, I consider him one of my idols. He taught me a lot about blending different genres. He also clearly has a storytelling style that is very similar to mine – ensuring that music has a narrative and theme.”

Lebanon's political figures mourn late Lebanese composer

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun expressed his sorrow over the death of Rahbani.

"Ziad Rahbani was not just an artist; he was an integrated intellectual and cultural figure. Moreover, he was a living conscience, a rebellious voice against injustice, and an honest mirror for those who suffered and were marginalised. He wrote about people's pain and played on the strings of truth, without ambiguity," Mr Aoun said in a statement.

"Through his purposeful theatre and his music, ignited with infinite creativity between classical, jazz, and oriental music, he presented a unique artistic vision and opened new windows of Lebanese cultural expression, reaching the international level and creating masterpieces."

"Ziad was a natural extension of the Rahbani family, which has given Lebanon so much beauty and dignity. He is the son of the creative Assi Rahbani and Fairouz, our ambassador to the stars, to whom we extend our sincere condolences today. Our hearts are with her in this huge loss, sharing with her the pain of losing someone who was more than a support to her. We also offer our condolences to the esteemed Rahbani family on this great loss," Mr Aoun continued.

"Ziad's many distinguished works will remain alive in the memory of the Lebanese and Arabs, inspiring future generations and reminding them that art can be an act of resistance, and that words can be a stance. May Ziad Rahbani rest in peace, and may his music and plays, vibrant with memory and life, remain a beacon of freedom and a call for human dignity."

Ghassan Salame, Lebanon's Culture Minister, said in a statement: "We dreaded this day, as we knew his health was deteriorating and his desire for treatment was diminishing. Plans to treat him in Lebanon or abroad had become obsolete, as Ziad no longer had the capacity to imagine the necessary treatment and surgeries. May God have mercy on artist Rahbani. We will mourn him by singing his immortal songs."

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said: "Lebanon without Ziad - the melody is sad, the words are broken, and the black curtain falls on an immortal Rahbani humanitarian, cultural, artistic, and patriotic chapter."

