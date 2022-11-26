Jennifer Lopez teases first new album in eight years

Jennifer Lopez has announced that she is releasing a new “musical experience” in 2023, dubbed This is Me… Now. It will be her first full-length album in eight years.

Lopez lifted her social media blackout for the occasion, breaking the news on Instagram. The announcement was made with a video that shows a fresh-faced Lopez from 20 years ago morphing into her present-day self. “This is me then. This is me now,” she says directly into the camera.

She also released a list of the 13 tracks that will be featured in the new work, which includes songs called Dear Ben Pt II, Not. Going. Anywhere, Broken Like Me and Greatest Love Story Never Told.

An official release says that “this album is a philosophy, a reflection, a zeitgeist moment. It’s about hope, faith and true love never dying.”

It will chronicle her emotional, spiritual and psychological journey over the past two decades, and promises to be emotionally raw and honest. She will write and sing all the songs.

In addition, these autobiographical stories, which touch on Lopez’s difficult childhood and unsuccessful relationships, will lead to “other very personal projects” that are due to be be released next year.

Lopez’s last album, AKA, came out in 2014, although she has released singles in the interim and created the successful Marry Me film soundtrack this year. She has sold more than 80 million records with 15 billion streams worldwide over the course of her career.