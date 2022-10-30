P-pop sensations SB19 perform electrifying show in Dubai

Filipino boy band SB19 played a one-off show at Dubai World Trade Centre on Saturday on the first stop of their new WYAT (Where You At) world tour.

Even though the five-piece — Pablo, Stell, Ken, Justin and Josh — performed earlier this year at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Sheikh Rashid Hall concert venue was packed with fans holding glow sticks and recording clips of the band onstage as they performed their greatest hits, including Mapa, Bazinga and their latest single Wyat (Where You At).

“It was a blast, we had the best night,” Sheryl Iman told The National. “We just really enjoyed the night from start to finish, we even enjoyed the sound check.”

Iman, who has been a fan of the band since their 2019 hit Go Up went viral, is head of the United A’Tin of Emirates fan group in the UAE, which has more than 120 members.

“The concert was electrifying and surreal,” she says. “Even though we saw them in March for Expo 2020, seeing them again performing live in front of us was so surreal. I have no words for how amazing they were.”

SB19 have not only gained legions of fans across the world since the release of their debut single in 2018, but have already broken records as a Filipino boy band.

While there are plenty of P-pop groups in the Philippines, SB19’s contemporary sound melded with their own Filipino flair, has been credited for paving the way for many up-and-coming acts in the genre.

Last year, the group picked up a nomination for an MTV Europe Music Award and became the first South-East Asian act to be nominated for a Billboard Top Social Artist Award. They kept this success going by spending seven weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart this year, breaking K-pop superstars BTS’s record for Butter in the process.

Known as the biggest P-pop band of their generation, SB19’s rise to fame has really struck a chord with their fans.

“Their talent is exceptional and when they perform they give more than 100 per cent on stage,” says Iman.

“They started on their own without having any connections. They only had their fans who supported them from 2018 so their story is something close to our hearts, because their story is our story.”

SB19’s WYAT world tour continues on to New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Singapore.

