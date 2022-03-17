SB19 perform at Expo 2020 Dubai: technical difficulties mar high-energy concert

Filipino boy band SB19 took to the stage at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday, much to the delight of their UAE fan base.

Joined by Idol Philippines winner Zephanie and Filipino actor, comedian and YouTuber Chad Kinis, the OPM boy band put on a high-energy performance at Expo 2020 Dubai's DEC Arena.

The band, which consists of members Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken and Justin, touched down in Dubai on Wednesday morning, hours ahead of the concert.

#MarhabaSB19inDubai was trending on Twitter as the band made their arrival in the UAE.

Despite fan enthusiasm, however, it seems there were technical difficulties throughout the show, which fans put down to "unstable mics". Following the performance, they applauded the group's professionalism.

"Technical difficulties be damned. You can never mask that talent," one fan tweeted.

Another wrote: "Salute to SB19 for being professional and humble throughout the show ... You guys deserve better."

Expo 2020 Dubai apologised for technical difficulties following the concert.

"Expo 2020 would like to apologise to viewers for the technical issues during the SB19 concert held at the DEC Arena at Expo 2020 on 16 March 2022. The complete concert will be available on Expo 2020 Dubai’s streaming platforms soon. We hope to see you again at Expo 2020 Dubai," a statement released on Twitter read.

Other fans left the concert happy with the show that SB19 put on.

"The best experience here in Dubai after 5 years," one fan wrote. "Thank you so much SB19. We love you Boys so much."

SB19 made their debut in 2018 and are known for hits Bazinga and Mapa, and were the first Filipino and South-East Asian act to be nominated in the Billboard Music Awards.

They were nominated in 2021 in the Top Social Artist category alongside Blackpink, Ariana Grande, Seventeen, and K-pop megastars BTS, who won the award.

