20 concerts to attend at Expo 2020 Dubai before it ends

As we enter the final month of Expo 2020 Dubai, the world fair's performance programme continues to please crowds.

Music and dance fans still have a lot to forward to with another jam-packed month of events from Arabic pop concerts and Moroccan folk to German electronica and a performance by a Mexican ballet superstar.

Access to the events comes free with an Expo 2020 Dubai pass.

Here's the best of what March has to offer:

1. Sounds of Aotearoa — Annie Crummer

Country Pavilion: New Zealand

What it is: Sample some Kiwi RnB with the country's celebrated group Ardijah. Led by singer-songwriter Annie Crummer, the band has a vibrant sound melding soulful sounds with Polynesian rhythms.

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Time: 6.30pm

Date: Tuesday, March 8

2. Firdaus Orchestra

What it is: The all-women Firdaus Orchestra has been a mainstay of the Expo 2020 Dubai with regular performances across the site. Led by conductor Yasmina Sabbah, the 50-strong ensemble will pay tribute to its creator, AR Rahman, by performing some of the Oscar-winning Indian composer's most celebrated songs.

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Time: 8pm

Date: Tuesday, March 8

3. Hussain Al Jassmi

What it is: The Emirati pop star will perform all his biggest hits from a nearly three-decade career, including Fakadtak and Boshret Kheir.

Venue: Al Wasl Stage

Time: 7.30pm

Date: Wednesday, March 9

4. Gigi De Lana — Domination

Country Pavilion: Philippines

What it is: Filipino singer and actress Gigi De Lana will bring her band The Gigi Vibes to Expo 2020 for a fast-moving concert featuring tracks from her self-titled debut album, which was released last month.

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Time: 6pm

Date: Saturday, March 12

5. Elkin Robinson

Country Pavilion: Colombia

What it is: Regarded as one of the fresh new talents of Caribbean folk, Robinson will showcase the varied sounds of the music genre with eclectic tracks ranging from gospel and zouk music to calypso.

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Time: 6pm

Date: Saturday, March 12

6. Tikoubaouine Band

Country Pavilion: Algeria

What it is: Hear the groove and melodies of northern Africa with this acclaimed group from Algeria. Tikoubaouine Band gained a loyal following across the continent and Europe with a sound marrying the richness and diversity of Algerian music with rock 'n' roll and the blues.

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Time: 8pm

Date: Monday, March 14

7. Jalsat Nights featuring Aseel Hameem and Majid Al Mohandis

What it is: Two Iraqi singers will team up as part of the Expo’s Jalsat Nights series.

Aseel Hameem has a massive fanbase across the GCC and in 2019 swept the Saudi Arabian end-of-year Spotify charts: she was the most-streamed artist in the kingdom and her single Al Mafrood was also the most streamed track of the year.

Al Mohandis’s success is down to appealing to a cross-generational fan base. A dynamic performer, he is known for his soulful ballads such as Aatshan and danceable numbers such as Bayni W Baynak and Saharni Halaha.

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Time: 8.30pm

Date: Tuesday, March 15

8. Googoosh

Country Pavilion: Iran

What it is: With a career spanning 60 years, the singer and actress is one of Iran's biggest celebrities. Expect a set featuring her biggest hits such as Hejrat and Man-O Gonjeshk-Hayeh Khouneh.

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Time: 8.30pm

Date: Thursday, March 17

9. Saed Abu Tayeh

Country Pavilion: Jordan

What it is: For the official closing party of the Jordan Pavilion, the singer will lead a traditional band and perform classic tracks showcasing the breadth of Levant folk music.

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Time: 9pm

Date: Thursday, March 17

10. Parokya ni Edgar

Country Pavilion: Philippines

What it is: Celebrating their 30th anniversary next year, Parokya ni Edgar is known for their brash novelty songs that poke fun at popular Pinoy pop culture. Expect to also hear some new tunes from their latest album Borbolen.

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Time: 8pm

Date: Friday, March 18

11. Havasi Symphonic Concert Show

Country Pavilion: Hungary

What it is: Popular European artist, Havasi — full name Balazs Havasi — is renowned for spectacular performances fusing classical music and rock with a blinding light show.

Such an approach has made him a global drawcard, with the pianist and composer performing sell-out shows in New York's Carnegie Hall, Barbican Centre in London and the Sydney Opera House.

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Time: 7.30pm

Date: Saturday, March 19

12. Noep

Country Pavilion: Estonia

What it is: One of Estonia's biggest acts, Noep — real name Andres Kopper — is a man of many talents. In addition to making waves at home with a stream of electropop singles such as last year's Head Out Of The Water and Differences, he also directed the 2012 Estonian comedy Bad Hair Friday.

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Time: 10pm

Date: Saturday, March 19

13. Isaac Hernandez Expressions

Country Pavilion: Mexico

What it is: This will be the UAE debut performance of one of Mexico's biggest dance stars. Hailed by the press as a "ballet rock star", Hernandez will show the skill and charisma that's helped him to become the lead principal dancer of the English National Ballet.

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Time: 5pm

Date: Wednesday, March 23

14. Ameli Paul

Country Pavilion: Germany

What it is: The German electronic music duo are known for their ethereal sets that combines relaxed vocals with synth, analogue effects and field recordings.

Venue: Auditorium, German Pavilion

Time: 8pm and 9.30pm

Date: Wednesday, March 23

15. Hamza Hawsawi

Country Pavilion: Portugal

What it is: The 2015 winner of The X-Factor Arabia has helped shine the spotlight on Saudi Arabia's music scene. Expect a multilingual combo of solo tracks and hit covers in what should be a crowd-pleasing set.

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Time: 10pm

Date: Thursday, March 24

16. Noon & Friends

What it is: Describing their approach as "experimental Oriental," the trio’s sound is distinctly global with its shades of funk, African and Indian percussive rhythms and electronic effects.

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Time: 7pm

Date: Friday, March 25

17. Voices of the Andalusian Gardens

Country Pavilion: Morocco

What it is: A concert celebrates traditional Andalusian and Gharnati Arabic music and showcases how its influences have seeped into other genres from the Middle East and North Africa. The evening will feature the Orchestra of Fez and the singer Nabyla Mann performing separate and joint sets.

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Time: 9pm

Date: Friday, March 25

18. Giovanni Sollima: 100 Cellos Live in Dubai 2022

Country Pavilion: Italy

What it is: Talk about a massive string section: 100 performs will take part in a performance of classical music standards and pop hits. Led by conductor and cellist Giovanni Sollima, 100 Cellos have performed to sell-out crowds across Italy.

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Time: 9pm

Date: Friday, March 25

19. Sounds of Africa

What it is: The event will feature a series of performances using authentic instruments from the continent such as the balafon, a gourd-resonated xylophone, and the kora, a stringed instrument widely used in West African folk and pop music.

Venue: Sun Stage

Time: 6.30pm and 7.30pm

Date: Saturday, March 26

20. Apo & The Apostles

What it is: The group is made up of members living in Jerusalem and the Palestinian West Bank. Apo and the Apostles boasts an eclectic and multilingual sound that fuses, pop, rock, soul and a dash of dabka.

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Time: 9pm

Date: Wednesday, March 28