SB19 in Dubai: Filipino boy band touch down ahead of Expo 2020 concert

The Filipino band were greeted by fans at DXB International Airport

Mar 16, 2022

Filipino boy band SB19 have arrived in the UAE ahead of their Expo 2020 Dubai concert on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the official Expo 2020 Dubai Twitter account announced: "It’s true! OPM boy band SB19 is coming for one dreamy night at the DEC Arena!" OPM stands for original Pinoy music.

The band, which consists of members Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken and Justin, are set to take to the stage at 8.30pm.

The five-piece received a warm welcome at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday morning, with fans gathering in arrivals to greet the band. #MarhabaSB19inDubai was trending on Twitter as the band made their UAE arrival.

One particularly happy fan wrote: "It feels like I'm on cloud 9. This was just a dream. Thank you, Lord for keeping them safe," after seeing the band arrive at the Dubai airport.

SB19 made their debut in 2018 and are known for hits Bazinga and Mapa, and were the first Filipino and South-East Asian act to be nominated in the Billboard Music Awards. They were nominated in 2021 in the Top Social Artist category alongside Blackpink, Ariana Grande, Seventeen, and K-pop megastars BTS who won the award.

20 concerts to attend at Expo 2020 Dubai before it ends: from Afrobeats to Arab pop

Tickets are on sale now for SB19's Expo 2020 Dubai concert for Dh50. The gold category has sold out, however, silver tickets are still available.

For fans unable to attend the venue in person, the concert will be live-streamed via the virtualexpodubai.com website.

